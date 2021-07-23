Cannable: Hong Kong’s first CBD spa to open in Sheung Wan

Officially opening its doors on Friday, 30 July, Hong Kong’s first CBD spa, Cannable, offers up an array of CBD-infused treatments to promote comfort and peace of mind.

Open Monday through Sunday, 11am – 8pm, the city’s first dedicated CBD spa, Cannable, is set to welcome guests at the end of July. With such a variety of CBD products now available to Hong Konger’s since the launch of Found – Hong Kong’s first CBD cafè – last summer, and also with CBD beauty on the rise, it comes as no surprise that enthusiasts are branching out into other areas of wellness.

What will Cannable offer?

Using a variety of CBD-infused oils and aromatherapy treatments, the CBD spa is launching with three treatments: an Aromatherapy Massage (HK$680 for one hour), Traditional Thai Massage (HK$580 for one hour) and a Muscle Release Massage (HK$980 for 45 minutes). During the soft launch however, guests eager to book in will be able to enjoy special promotional prices – click here for details.

As well as CBD spa treatments, Cannable will also be stocking CBD beers and lifestyle products, including beauty favourites and a special CBD chili oil.

Cannable is welcoming queries and taking booking via their Instagram page. Contact them here for more details!

Cannable, Shop C, G/F, On Tung Mansion, 34 New Market Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Featured and hero image courtesy of Enecta Cannabis extracts via Unsplash