Whether its learning to sew, paint or knit, we love signing up for a creative class – and cooking is no exception.

We’re truly spoilt for choice when it comes to delicious local bites, but if you’re eager to try your hand at whipping up your favourite dim sum or stir-fried dishes, there are plenty of Cantonese and Chinese cooking classes to help hone our culinary skills.

Where to sign up for Cantonese and Chinese cooking classes:

The Mixing Bowl

Hosting a variety of cooking classes that will have you crafting freshly baked bread, pastries and sweet treats; The Mixing Bowl also offers hugely popular themed evenings. Its ‘Traditional Hong Kong’ favourites are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser as you learn to make fluffy bao, eggs tarts, pineapple and sausage buns. These classes are often book up well in advance, so you’ll want to commit to a date as soon as you see an opening.

The Mixing Bowl, The Pemberton, 22-26 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2524 0001

Chinese Culinary Institute

If you’re serious about upping your Chinese cooking game, the Chinese Culinary Institute offers part-time, full-time and interest courses that will see you polishing up your skills in no time at all. Residing on Pok Fu Lam Road, this is the place to get accepted in to and often home to expert chefs. If you’re not ready to commit however, you can always join its four-hour Fun Kitchen class which is a great introduction to Chinese cuisine, or follow along to one of its online cooking demonstrations.

Chinese Culinary Institute, 145 Pok Fu Lam Road, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong, +852 2538 2200

Pots n Pans Cooking Studio

Having started with the belief “that everyone and anyone can learn to cook”, this 4,000-square-foot studio hosts custom cooking classes for all ages. Where you’re desperate to learn how to make panfried buns or home-cooked staples, its Cantonese and Chinese cooking classes are bound to spark a little creativity – starting with its signature wet market tour that serves as a great introduction to the culture and ingredients commonly found in our favourite dishes.

Pots n Pans Cooking Studio, 15 Chong Yip Street, Montery Plaza 10/F, Unit F & G, Ngau Tau Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 35472606

Yum Cha

Home to Hong Kong’s infamous oozing bao and cute dim sum characters, Yum Cha also offers private dum sum making classes for up to 20 people. Only using fresh and quality with no MSG, try your hand and crafting Hot Custard Buns and Siu Mai before tucking in to a a sumptuous afternoon tea. Workshops will be conducted in Cantonese, but with English translation if required.

Yum Cha, Nan Fung Tower, 2/F, Nan Fung Place,, 173 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3708 8081

Bite Unite

The perfect option if you’re looking for something socially distanced and happy to follow along at home, Bite Unite offers a ton of fun and engaging Western and Chinese cooking classes in real time. Whether its Mid Autumn Snow Skin Mooncakes that catch your eye or hand-pulled noodles and Har Gow that have you salivating, follow these expert chefs to create gourmet meals in the comfort of your own abode.

Bite Unite, 15 Lung On Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2366 3231

Martha Sherpa’s Cooking School

Deemed one of the best cooking schools in the world by Gourmet Magazine, Martha Sherpa’s Cooking School in Hong Kong offers hands-on Chinese cuisine, dim sum and Cantonese roasts alongside Thai, vegetarian and cooking classes for domestic helpers in the city. Check online for its schedule, but you can expect to be learning how to use and stir fry with a wok and hand-make a ton of dumplings.

Note: In light of the ever-changing covid-19 regulations, cooking classes sadly won’t resume before March 2022.

Martha Sherpa’s Cooking School, 416 King’s Road, North Point, Hong Kong, + 852 9498 2652

Star Chef Management School

Star Chef Management School specialises in Cantonese and Chinese cooking classes, so you know that you’ll be in good hands when signing up for one of its programmes or sampling the ‘tourist’ class, which rejoices in teaching its students authentic Chinese dishes and dim sum staples. Learn to make a Cantonese roast such as Siu Arp, Cha Siu and suckling pig, or opt for fried rice, sweet and sour chicken or egg tarts.

Star Chef Management School, 2 Kwan Kang Building, 2-8 Temple Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2388 3000

Hero and featured image courtesy of Frank Zhang via Unsplash