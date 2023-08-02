Cardinal Point has officially opened at Forty-Five

Set atop Gloucester Tower in Landmark, Cardinal Point aims to encapsulate ‘magic hour’, offering guests panoramic views of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline and Victoria Harbour.

As the crown of Hong Kong’s thrilling new culinary destination, Forty-Five, the rooftop venue has an indoor and outdoor bar, as well as a restaurant, lounge, and sky terrace. The drink list was created by bartender John Nugent who takes inspiration from the spirit of travel and exploration. A resident DJ plays some amazing tracks while you indulge in a selection of finger food from all over the world.

“Traditionally the Cardinal Points refer to the four main navigational directions, North, South, East and West — Cardinal Point is the ultimate meeting point to catch the warm glow of magic hour and enjoy the four crafts of mixology, gastronomy, art and music. This restaurant, lounge and sky terrace showcases the best in Hong Kong’s hospitality scene,” Forks and Spoons explains in the press release.

