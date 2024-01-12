CD sales are on the rise for the first time in 20 years

The Y2K revival has been going on for a while, but now we can confidently say the 2000s is truly back with CD sales starting to rise for the first time in two decades.

According to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association (ERA), overall physical sales (including vinyls and cassettes along with CDs) increased by 10.9% in 2023 for a total of £311 million in revenue (approximately $3.1 billion HKD). This is a significant improvement compared to the 4% decline experienced in 2022 and also higher than the 7.3% increase seen in 2021, which was the first time physical sales increased since 2001.

Additionally, total sales for music (including physical sales, streaming, and downloads) reached £2.22 billion (approximately $22.17 billion HKD), which is the highest it’s been since 2001 during the peak of CDs, falling just 0.08% short of the record. Of course, streaming still made up a majority of the revenue, but the rise in physical sales might be the start of the CD’s comeback.

So what exactly is causing this? 2023 saw the release of a lot of long-awaited physical albums. Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became the best-selling vinyl last year, while The Weeknd‘s The Highlights was the biggest album of the year across all formats and Miley Cyrus‘ Flowers was the biggest single. Other strong releases came from Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, and The Rolling Stones.

But it’s not just that. People are starting to realise the advantages of the older formats. “CDs are a digital format you can keep forever, and that’s attractive when people are subscribing across lots of different services,” said Kim Bayley, the chief executive of ERA. “There are a lot of exclusives and memorabilia,” she adds, making CDs even more attractive to collectors.

The younger generation are contributing to sales too — Phil Halliday, the managing director of the UK’s biggest music and entertainment retailer, HMV, said that they have been seeing more teenagers visiting their stores and buying CDs this past year. “They want something they can put on their shelf that says they like Joy Division or Nirvana, and they don’t want to spend what a record costs,” he said. “A CD has got a lot of the same as a vinyl album — like liner notes.”

The trend may soon spread to Hong Kong as well, which has a number of CD stores located across the city, both vintage and new. Will you start your CD collection?

(Images: urbancow via Getty Images / Taylor Swift / The Weeknd / Miley Cyrus)