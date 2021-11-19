12 celebrity chefs team up to support social enterprise Cookie Smiles

What do cookies, fashion boutiques and celebrity chefs have in common?

Christmas is undoubtedly the season of gifting. Sure, we’re always on the lookout for gifts for our friends, lovers, pets and more, but how about the often overlooked? Namely, the socially disadvantaged or physically impaired. Since its inception in June 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cookie Smiles has set out to empower and support marginalised communities; giving hope and smiles through the power of cookies.

#FindYourPerfectMan at Gingerbread For Good at JOYCE

Mark your calendars! This season, Cookie Smiles has teamed up with luxury fashion boutique JOYCE to run Gingerbread For Good from December 6 to 23 at New World Tower, Central, with a range of unique gingerbread men created by the following celebrity chefs and culinary experts:

Agustin Balbi and pastry chef Joanna Yuen, Ando Baptiste Villefranque, W Hotel Hong Kong Chris Ho, private chef by the name of “Ho La Ho Sik” Robin Zavou and pastry chef Christophe Sapy, Mandarin Oriental Franckelie Laloum and pastry chef Natalie Leung, Louise Graham Long, The Continental, The Upper House Chris Czerwinski and sous chef Chan Chun Fai, Salisterra at The Upper House Richard Ekkebus and pastry chef Valentin Mille, Amber at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Salvador Benedicto, Cassio Sheldon Fonseca, The Mira Hong Kong Uwe Opocensky and executive pastry chef Julien Gourmelon, Shangri-La Group Wil Fang, Cookie DPT







The partnering chefs of Gingerbread for Good

All proceeds from the pop-up will go towards their charity partner, ImpactHK. Additional money raised will be reinvested to support Splash Foundation, Shine Skills Centre, as well as The Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association.

JOYCE, G/F, New World Tower, Central, +852 2810 1120