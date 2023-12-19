Festive offerings in Hong Kong to get you in the Christmas spirit

Welcome to our Christmas Festive Offerings Guide in Hong Kong! Get ready to indulge in a delightful array of culinary delights, luxurious hampers, limited-edition goods, and more that will add a touch of magic to your holiday season. Hong Kong’s vibrant food scene and festive spirit come alive during this time of the year, offering an abundance of mouthwatering treats and unique treasures to make your Christmas celebrations truly memorable. Whether you’re looking for delectable gourmet foods, beautifully curated hampers, or exclusive limited-edition goods, this guide will take you on a journey through some of the best offerings in the city. So, join us as we explore the enchanting world of Christmas delights in Hong Kong and discover the perfect gifts and indulgences to make this holiday season extraordinary.

BAPE CAFE!?

Last year, A BATHING APE® brought BAPE CAFE!? to Hong Kong as a new store-in-store concept, uniting the brand’s passions for fashion and food. As Christmas draws near, BAPE CAFE!? at Harbour City celebrates its first birthday with a limited-edition tee, festive drinks, and fun desserts.

Drinks, priced between HK$39 and HK$49, are equally rich and healthy, striking a measured balance between pleasure and well-being. Options include Ginger Citron Tea, Ginger Chocolate, Ginger Caffé Latte, Cinnamon Caffé Latte and Minty Mocha. Pair the beverages with the wide array of sweet and savory menu items which are either served in BAPE APE HEAD platters or marked with the brand’s signature motifs. Highlights include the BAPE® Hazelnut Chocolate Cake, Mixed Berry Jam Apple Crumble, and Chicken Inaniwa Udon with Black Garlic Broth. Before you go, pick up the BAPE tee featuring a playful reimagination of the classic BUSY WORKS logo.

Price: $HK 699 for the BAPE CAFÉ!?® HONG KONG TEE

Address: Lane Crawford’s PP IFC, Times Square, and Canton Road shops

Dates: Available from now until stock lasts

Tea WG

Tea WG has put together several holiday-infused gifting packages in the form of the Happy Noel Tea celebration. This limited-edition offering is made up of the Christmas Lights Tea & Pistachio Macaron set, Happy Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection, Tea WG signature Red Christmas Tea, and the Enchanting Christmas Feast. The festive menu is available at Tea WG Salons & Boutiques at Festival Walk on 24, 25, and 31 December 2023, and is limited to two sessions; 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm.

Prices for the season tea and sweets can be found below:

Happy Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection – HK$388 (60g)

Christmas Lights Tea & Pistachio Macaron – HK$20 each; available in gift boxes of 6, 12, or 24 count, at HK$120, HK$240 and HK$480 respectively.

Red Christmas Teabag Gift Box – HK$188 (15 teabags)

Red Christmas Caviar Tin Tea – HK$288

Joy of Christmas Mini Tin Tea – HK$168



The Enchanting Christmas Feast is priced at HK$888 and the menu can be found here.

Address: Festival Walk, Shop LG2-11 & 13, Level LG2, 80 Tat Chee Ave, Kowloon Tong, +852 2725 6930

Dates: December 24-31

Starbucks Reserve

Starbucks Reserve is celebrating the holidays with a limited Mixology Bar concept at nine of its Reserve locations. This will feature a range of festive coffee and tea-themed cocktails as well as exclusive desserts. The Mixology Bar will be serving up seven refined concoctions: Cold Brew Mojito, Espresso Martini, Gin Tonic Espresso, Popcorn Gin Espresso, Pink Gin Sour, Orange Shakerato, and the Cold Brew Old Fashioned. As for sweets, Starbucks is delighted to bring back Christmas classics with timeless favorites – the Christmas Tree Brownie and Christmas Gingerbread Man.



Address: Gala Place (Mong Kok), Cityplaza (Taikoo), Alexandra House (Central), IFC (Central), Hopewell Centre (Wanchai), Pacific Place (Admiralty), Lee Garden III (Causeway Bay), AirSide (Kai Tak), Citygate (Tung Chung)

Dates: Promo starts on December 21-23, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. where customers can enjoy 50% off the second coffee cocktail.

The Hari



If you know a loved one with a penchant for gourmet experiences, then gift them the Hari’s Hamper Box. Filled with ingredients such as Mandranova Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Modena Balsamic Glaze, Egg Yolk Fettucine Pasta, White Truffle Oil, and Spicy N’Duja Paste, the hamper is sure to bring joy to anyone who loves dining. Not only that, but it also includes Tarallini, Cantucci Almond Cookies, and of course, a Panettone to get you in the holiday spirit. Don’t forget to raise a toast with a bottle of Champagne, included in the hamper. All of these offerings can be enjoyed for HK$1,888, so place your orders before December 26.

Price: HK$1,888

Address/Number: The Hari, 330 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2129 0333

Dates: December 1 to 26

Le Dessert Studio

Le Dessert, the renowned Parisian Pastry in Hong Kong, has unveiled its exquisite 2023 Christmas Dessert Collection, which includes the captivating Christmas Log Cake, The Christmas Pyramid, and the delectable Chestnut Cake.

The Christmas Log Cake, known as the “bûche de Noël” in French, is a true delight. Its foundation consists of a homemade Genoise chocolate sponge cake, skillfully rolled with an unsweetened milk chocolate and Gianduja ganache filling. This decadent creation is further elevated by layers of streusel biscuit, homemade Gianduja, and a delectable caramel sauce, resulting in a truly tantalizing culinary experience.

The attention-grabbing Christmas Pyramid is a visual and flavorful treat. It features two variations of Choux pastries: the red-topped Choux is generously filled with luscious Vanilla Chantilly Cream and a delightful Berries Coulis, while the green-topped Choux is filled with Pistachio Chantilly cream, offering a harmonious blend of flavours.

Designed specifically for Hong Kong, the Chestnut & Pear Cream Cake is a masterpiece. It showcases layers of velvety Chestnut cream and chestnut sponge cake, complemented by a cinnamon pear compote insert and syrup-infused chestnuts. This delightful creation is adorned with a sumptuous vanilla chantilly cream coating, topped with Vanilla & Chestnut Chantilly cream, and elegantly decorated with syrup-infused chestnuts and delicate gold leaves.

Free delivery is available for orders above HK$600. Customers can easily place their orders through the provided link.

Address: Le Dessert Studio Kitchen, Block A, 15/F, Fortune Factory Building, 40 Lee Chung Street, Chai Wan

Dates: Until stocks last

BLOOMS & BLOSSOMS x Lane Crawford



BLOOMS & BLOSSOMS comes together with Lane Crawford for an exclusive Christmas collection comprising of 10 dreamy handcrafted items. An ode to the festive season, each piece of the collection intertwines traditional holiday motifs with one-of-a-kind elements painting the narrative of the season’s joy. The star of the collection is “The Woods” Christmas Wreath, offered in 35cm and 45cm sizes. Its half-moon shape and intricate adornments are a tribute to nature’s grandeur featuring a bird perched on a branch, natural Icelandic moss, the air plant Tillandsia xerographica, and glistening glass droplets.

Price: HK$1,280 to HK$4,800

Address: Lane Crawford’s PP IFC, Times Square, and Canton Road shops

Dates: Available from now until stock lasts

The Upper House



Experience new heights of gastronomy at home with The House Hamper. The lucky person receiving this can enjoy Salisterra’s chocolate chunks, nougat, and lemon shortbread inside a House tote in limited-edition silver leather. The goodies can be paired with orange and raspberry jam or marinated olives, all of which are also part of the hamper. Of course, it’s not complete without a drink or two — two bottles of Christmas Old-Fashioned by The Upper House’s mixologists will also be included, as well as your choice of Charles Heidsieck Champagne or Thomson & Scott Noughty Alcohol-Free Sparkling Rosé. As the final part of the gift, recipients can enjoy a dining experience at the Salisterra with a HK$200 voucher. Place your orders for The House Hamper here.

Price: HK$1,888

Address/Number: The Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiraly, +852 3968 1000

Dates: December 1 to 26

Oribe

If you’re not familiar with Oribe, you’re in for a treat. This long established hair care brand delivers some of the most opulent formulations and products available, setting the bar for luxury in the industry.

Each festive season, they partner with artists and makers who transform shared values of craftsmanship and storytelling into museum-quality works of art. This year, Oribe has collaborated with multidisciplinary artist and designer Louis Barthélemy for the Holiday 2023 Collection. Together, they have created five exclusive gift sets that showcase a unique blend of heritage craftsmanship and storytelling. Whether you’re gifting your friends or wanting to spoil family members, the collection ranges from the travel set (HK$390) to the fragrance and body collection (HK$1520), ensuring you’ll be ready for any holiday occasion and saying goodbye to bad hair days.

The collection is now available at Joyce Beauty, Lane Crawford, and NET-A-PORTER.

Price: HK$390 to HK$1,520

Dates: Available from now until stock lasts

(Lead and hero image courtesy of BAPE and Le Dessert)