Hong Kong’s Clockenflap returns in March 2023

Ah, festivals, we’ve missed you! The pandemic was cruel, with all the most significant festivals shuttered since the summer of 2019. After three years of uncertainty and cancelled plans, one of Hong Kong’s biggest music festivals is back!

So, mark your diaries for March 3-5, 2023, as Clockenflap returns for its 12th edition.

Clockenflap Hong Kong is back for its 12th edition

Hong Kong’s home-grown music festival Clockenflap has earned a loyal following over the last decade, so we’re expecting big things for its latest edition. As ever, the line-up leans heavily toward local and international artists. In addition, the event celebrates music, art, food and the city’s subversive creative community. Set in a breezy open spot, in this edition, all the notable artists will be playing headline sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clockenflap (@clockenflap)

Local and international artists will take over the stage

The festival will be a big deal with multiple stages. From electronic to hip hop and much more, a multi-genre bill of artists is expected to take over Hong Kong’s coolest venue – the Central Harbourfront. The three-day event promises all sorts of stuff – but the irresistible F&B offerings make it even more exciting.

The festival stood cancelled in 2019, 2020 and 2021, so this will be the first edition of Clockenflap since 2018. The pro-democracy protests and unrest axed the 2019 edition. So, for the city’s creative set, the countdown to the three-day festival is officially on.

Unrefunded tickets for Clockenflap 2021 stays valid

Clockenflap has become a noteworthy festival for music fans to catch local and global names. Want tickets? Here’s the good news! You can use the unrefunded tickets purchased for Clockenflap 2021. The organisers will announce more details soon!

The acts for 2022’s edition are yet to be announced, but for music and streetwear lovers, you’ll want to mark your calendars now. Clockenflap has got you covered if you’re out to swill some tepid lager and witness some groundbreaking musical performances. Of course, make sure you save some energy to groove to the dance numbers too!

(Hero and feature image credits: Kitmin)