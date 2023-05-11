‘Lab Report: Coco’s and Yu-Gi-Oh team up to celebrate their 25th anniversaries

Coco’s and Yu-Gi-Oh have something special in the works — but only in Japan, for now.

February 2024 marks a special occasion for two big brands. Both Coco’s family restaurant, owned by the homogenous open-source game development engine; and Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game will celebrate their 25th anniversaries. To commemorate a quarter of a decade in the industry, the two are teaming up to host the Coco’s x Yu-Gi-Oh! Cardgame Anniversary Campaign, beginning 16 May 2023. Here are all the deets:

Coco’s x Yu-Gi-Oh! Cardgame Anniversary Campaign

The campaign features the new card game series “Yu-Gi-Oh Rush Duel”, launched in 2020. The collection comprises 14 collaboration cards: 12 cards featuring the main character ace monster from the Yu-Gi-Oh anime series and two types of drawn monsters.

Hungry Burger

Seventh Road Magician Curry

Galactica Oblivion Parfait

Blue-Eyes White Dragon Parfait

In addition to receiving a Coco’s limited edition collaboration card, fans will munch on a special menu by the family restaurant. Three exclusive dishes include a hamburger in the form of Hungry Burger, a curry modelled on Seventh Road Magician and two parfaits inspired by Galactica Oblivion and Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

The Coco’s x Yu-Gi-Oh! Cardgame Anniversary Campaign will be held at all 512 Coco’s stores, excluding Kansai International Airport Store and Yamaguchi Ube Airport Store. And unfortunately, not in Hong Kong.

For more information, head over to the official campaign website.