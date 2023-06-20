Run, don’t walk: Coldplay Bangkok tickets go on sale

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’ concert in Bangkok has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and tickets go on sale today. Here’s where to buy, how to buy, and how very much you may have to pay to get a ticket to the Coldplay Bangkok concert.

Online ticket sales for Coldplay tickets started for pre-sale on 19 June at 10. General public ticket sales open at 10am on 20 June on ThaiTicketMajor, whilst physical outlet sales will open on 10am on 21 June 2023. Queueing time begins at 9am.

Coldplay world tour in Bangkok tickets go on sale today

Coldplay Bangkok tickets begin at THB 1,800 and can go up to THB 7,800. There are also premium packages titled ‘Kubick Experience’ (THB 12,300), ‘Supersolis Experience’ (THB 14,000), and the ‘Ultimate Spheres Experience’ (THB 28,300).

Those with ‘Kubick Experience’ tickets are entitled to a THB 5,800 standing ticket, early entry to the stadium, dedicated entrance, special Coldplay gift item, as well as access to dedicated merchandise counters.

Those with ‘Supersolis Experience’ tickets are entitled to a THB 7,800 seated ticket, dedicated entrance, special Coldplay gift item, as well as access to dedicated merchandise counters.

Those with ‘Ultimate Spheres Experience’ tickets are entitled to a THB 7,800 seated ticket, dedicated entrance to the venue, special Coldplay gift item, access to dedicated merchandise counters, as well as a special photo opp by a professional photographer on stage (without Coldplay), custom merchandise exclusive for this tier, and a backstage tour (probably also without Coldplay).

ThaiTicketMajor stresses that customers are allowed to purchase only maximum of six tickets per person, and to double-check the names input as you purchase the tickets. The names (Thai or English only) have to match the ones on your ID card to be allowed entry. No children younger than 12 years old will be allowed to enter the standing tickets zone.

As for all concerts, no weapons, cameras, any recording devices, food, nor drinks will be permitted inside. Large bags, selfie sticks, tablets, and notebooks larger than 7″ will also not be allowed into the venue. Bring only the essentials, and keep in mind that they can deny entry for anyone tested positive for COVID-19 at the concert.

You can find more information on Coldplay in Bangkok, along with tickets on sale at ThaiTicketMajor.

[Hero and featured image credit: Coldplay/Facebook]