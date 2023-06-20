Coldplay adds a sixth Singapore show for 31 January 2024

Missed out on getting your Coldplay Singapore tickets? Here’s your chance now. After seeing the overwhelming response to its ticket pre-sales that saw over 1 million people in the virtual queue, Coldplay has added a sixth Singapore show. The iconic British band was originally set to perform at the National Stadium only for four nights from 23 to 27 January 2024, and yesterday announced a fifth show for 30 January. Today (20 June), concert organiser Live Nation Singapore said that Coldplay will perform a sixth gig on 31 January. It is the first time in the stadium’s history that a music act will play for six nights.

The event is part of Coldplay’s record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which started in March 2022 and has sold over 7 million tickets so far.

Tickets for the Singapore leg of the event are priced from SGD 68. Pre-sales via Ticketmaster opened on 19 June at 10AM and witnessed more than a million fans in the virtual queue on the ticketing website, before selling out around five hours later.

General ticket sales for all dates, including the newly added 30 and 31 January gigs, began on 20 June at 10AM. As of 19 June, fans had snapped up more than 200,000 tickets. Over 100,000 tickets were sold when Coldplay last performed in Singapore, which was for two nights at the National Stadium in 2017.

During the pre-sale, many had expressed frustration on Live Nation’s social media channels about the long wait and site glitches that resulted in frozen pages and their getting kicked out of the queue.

Meanwhile, ticket scalpers have already seized the opportunity to list their spoils on resale platforms such as Carousell, with prices as high as SGD 888 for a Category 1 ticket. The latter costs only SGD 298 if purchased directly from Ticketmaster.

More about Coldplay in Singapore

Ticket prices and other details

Coldplay have confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date.

Infinity Tickets are offered at an affordable price to fans and are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The price per ticket is USD 20 (around SGD 27). The tickets must be bought in pairs and each purchaser can buy a maximum of two tickets.

Coldplay is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia in November 2023. The tickets to both events went on sale in May and sold out very quickly.

Apart from Singapore, Coldplay will also perform live at Philippine Arena in Manila, Philippines on 19 January and at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on 3 February as part of the second run of their Asia dates.

Highly successful tour

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour has been very well received by both fans and critics. It won the Favorite Touring Artist award at the 2022 American Music Awards and Tour of The Year award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

The tour has also received praise for its environment-friendly approach. The band recently revealed that the tour has produced 47 per cent less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17 on a show-by-show comparison. They also said that five million trees — one for each concert goer — have already been planted around the world.

Asia leg details

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum)

19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA)

23: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

24: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

27: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

30: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

31: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA)

How to buy tickets for the Singapore concert

Date: 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, 31 January 2024

Show Time: 8:00pm

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket Price: From SGD 68 onwards (excludes booking fee)

Artiste Presale: 19 June (Monday), 10am – 11:59pm. Subscribe to Coldplay’s newsletter on www.coldplay.com/sign-up by 16 Jun (Friday) to be eligible for the presale. An email will be sent to subscribers on 18 June (Sunday).

Live Nation Presale: 19 June (Monday), 10am – 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg

General Sale: 20 June (Tuesday), 10am via Ticketmaster ticketing channels

Ticketing Channels Online: www.ticketmaster.sg | Hotline: +65 3158 8588 | SingPost outlets

(Main and Featured images: Coldplay/@coldplay/Twitter)