Common Abode’s Love Out Loud celebrates Pride Month this 30 June

For one final get-together in celebration of June’s Pride Month, Common Abode enlists the bar managers from their three concepts for a Love Out Loud evening at Candour.

Adding another rainbow-shaded celebration to your Pride Month agenda, hospitality group Common Abode is hosting a spectacular Love Out Loud party at the group’s newest addition: hip-hop lounge Candour. During which, resident DJ Crystal So will be spinning hip-hop and R&B records from 8pm onwards, while a limited, one-night-only rotaish of special cocktails makes the rounds across the room all evening.

Prepared by Common Abode’s roster of talented bar managers across their three venues — including Nordic neighbourhood cafe, Hjem, and intimate Burmese eatery, Club Rangoon — the special Love Out Loud beverage menu is concocted according to the theme of “What Pride Means to Us”. Tracy Villegas from Hjem prepares Out & Proud, an alternate take of the classic margarita, shaken up with homemade soursop syrup and garnished with a Tajín-dusted rim and a rainbow-coloured sour candy.

Hnin Pwint Aye, bar manager of Club Rangoon, meanwhile, creates Another One Bites the Dust, inspired by Freddie Mercury’s infamous boozy gatherings. Taking cues from Mercury’s typical serve of Champagne bubbles, Hnin invents her own version of “Champagne” with pumpkin skin-infused gin, Cointreau and ginger ale. Lastly, closer to Candour’s Peel Street home, manager Alex Pun shakes up Nina Flowers, named directly after the iconic Puerto Rican drag queen. The Penicillin-adjacent drink is, similarly, a rye whiskey-based pour stirred with homemade strawberry and ginger syrup, rhubarb bitters, lemon and saline solution. Flavour notes, according to Pun, hit the range from sweet, tart and fruity, to a final kick of spice.

From left to right: Hnin Pwint Aye, Alex Pun and Tracy Villegas

Sip the special-made cocktails but don’t forget to savour Candour’s selection of delectable bar bites, including the ever-popular Candour Hot Dog, featuring pork sausage and brioche bun ends, and the all-time bestseller Piri-Piri Wings.

Love Out Loud begins at 8pm on 30 June. Reservations for Common Abode’s Love Out Loud can be made here.

Candour, 65 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2362 8100