Consumption voucher scheme 2023: The hottest shopping deals right now!

With the new round of consumption vouchers launching on April 16, it’s time to indulge in much-needed retail therapy. Whether you’re looking for gifts, clothing, or experiences, there are so many places to shop. Make the most out of this year’s consumption voucher scheme through these hot deals!

Eligible users will get HKD 3,000 on the first phase of the consumption voucher scheme rollout which will be valid until October 31. The amount will be disbursed into the same account from last year’s registration data and distribution method. The remaining HKD 2,000 will be available from July 16 onwards upon fulfilling the required spending amount. Each user will be able to use the vouchers to pay at retail, catering, and service outlets both online and in-store. Specific payment platforms such as AlipayHK, Tap & Go, WeChat Pay HK, Octopus, and PayMe have their own list of merchants accepting payments.

Take advantage of these consumption voucher deals and start spending!

Consumption Voucher Scheme 2023: Best deals to grab!

Shopping

Telford Plaza

The Telford Plaza Shopping Fest campaign offers up to 90 per cent discount on over 220 selective items from participating merchants. Shop until you drop at coveted brands like Lancôme, Shiseido, Zoff, Tonymoly, City Chain, and more. When you accumulate electronic spending of HKD 2,000 and above within the same transaction day, you will receive HKD 300 worth of Telford Plaza e-coupon. When you shop during the weekend, you also get an extra HKD 50 dining e-coupon!

Availability: Now until May 1

Citygate Outlets

Citygate Outlets is running the Spring Blooming Deals until May 2! Quench your shopping thirst and shop for over 340 amazing offers and extra discounts from 50 sought-after brands. This includes Adidas, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Nike, and more. Specific merchants like cdf Beauty are offering a 35 per cent discount on their signature La Mer treatment lotion. Meanwhile, Chloé has an extra 15 per cent off on all items. In addition, you can buy products from the menswear brand Zegna for half the price. Nike’s is also offering a 40 per cent discount on all purchases!

The Joyous Shopping Reward scheme enables shoppers to earn HKD 200 unconditional cash coupons from designated merchants by spending HKD 2,000 or above. Club CG members can redeem the coupons on the same day, but non-members need to complete registration on-site.

Availability: Now until May 2

Plaza Hollywood

Plaza Hollywood is launching the “JETSO Shopping Reward” programme on April 14 to coincide with the new consumption voucher scheme. Shoppers can get more than 50 per cent rebates while using the consumption vouchers. During the promotion period, if you spend HKD 1,500 or above on any single day, you can redeem HKD 800 designated tenant-based coupons. The coupons can be used in shops like The Body Shop, TASTE, and more. Each customer can redeem the offer up to 20 times during the period but is limited to once a day only. Redemption is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Availability: Until stocks last

Henderson Malls

HCoins members who spend at any of the seven Henderson Malls and successfully register the machine-printed receipts via the “Self-Register Coins” function on the HCoins app can get HKD 800 rebate! Meanwhile, same-day spending of HKD 2,000 or more (maximum of five shopping receipts) at the same mall with successful member registration can earn an HKD 150 e-coupon pack. It includes two HKD 50 shopping e-coupons and one HKD 50 dining e-coupon. Participating malls include MCP Central, MCP Discovery, MOSTown, Kolour Tsuen Wan, Kolour Yuen Long, Sha Tin Centre, Sha Tin Plaza, Trend Plaza, and Square Mile.

Availability: Until May 31

The Mills

The Mills is giving away HKD 250 electronic coupons to every visitor that spends at least HKD 500. The more you shop, the more rewards you can get! The coupons are available in two HKD 100 shopping e-coupons and one HKD 50 dining e-coupon. Stay tuned on The Mills’ social media platforms to get the latest offers. Visit the official website for more details (only in Chinese).

Availability: Until May 14

Retail

Zalora

Take advantage of the 15 per cent discount when you spend HKD 400 or above at Zalora! Meanwhile, new customers will get 18 percent off. You will be spoiled for choice at over 500 international and local fashion, beauty, kids, luxury and lifestyle brands. You also get an extra discount when you pay using Alipay HK, Tap & Go, or WeChat Pay! Simply enter the code HKCV2023 upon checkout! Visit the official website for more details.

Availability: April 16 to July 15

Uniqlo

Time to freshen up your wardrobe in Uniqlo! Shoppers can get an extra HKD 80 off upon registering as a Uniqlo member and subscribing to the e-newsletter. The deal is applicable to both in-store and online purchases. If you choose to shop online, you can enjoy free delivery on your first purchase! For more details, visit the official website.

Availability: Until stocks last

Experiences

Trip.com

You can use your consumption vouchers to book hotels, staycations, flights, tours, and tickets at Trip.com! Hang Seng Bank credit card holders can save up to HKD 300 when booking flights, hotels, tours, and tickets. If you also refer a friend to use Trip.com, you get to enjoy up to HKD 1,000 off. Enjoy up to 60 percent discount when you book tours and tickets or exclusive discounts for hotels. Visit the official website for more details!

Availability: Now until December 31

Klook

Klook is giving HKD 500 discount for ten consecutive days from April 16 to April 25, which you can use when purchasing Klook activities. Quotas are limited so keep your eyes peeled for this! DBS credit card holders can also enjoy up to HKD 300 instant discount upon spending a designated amount. You simply have to use a specific promo code before checkout. Deals include HKD 50 discount for Japan-selected activities or HKD 150 discount upon spending HKD 1,500 and above. Other e-payment providers are also offering discount coupons such as PayMe, WeChat, Tap & Go, and Octopus. In addition, you can take advantage of the daily deals available on the Klook website. For more information, you can visit the official website.

Availability: Until stocks last

JeTour Travel

When you purchase long-haul package tours from JeTour Travel, each adult passenger can enjoy HKD 500 off. For any purchase of Fly Cruise products or Cruise Only products from Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Sea Cruises, AMA Waterways, or Silversea Cruises, each cabin can also get HKD 500 off.

Availability: Now until April 30

(Featured and hero images image: Citygate Outlets)