Costco is opening a new branch in Shenzhen on January 12

Start planning your next trip to Shenzhen because Costco is opening its latest branch in the city on January 12.

The warehouse retailer is located strategically near the Shenzhen North High-Speed Rail Station in Longhua district, with a shopping area spanning 15,000 square metres. Hongkongers can easily head to the store on a day trip to look for anything from fresh meat and deli items to household appliances and jewellery for affordable prices. While you’re there, you can also enjoy its culinary offerings from live cooking and sampling stations throughout the store as well as the food court.

Costco operates on a membership-only basis and you can become a member through the Costco app or by applying physically in-store for a yearly cost of 299 yuan or approximately HK$333. If you sign up before January 12, a 100 yuan discount (around HK$100) will be applied. As a member, you can enjoy services from a tire maintenance centre, an optometrist shop, and a hearing aid centre located in-store free of charge. The membership can also be used in any Costco branch around the world.

Hong Kong might boast its own Costco store in the future — during a press conference, Prudence Jang, general manager of Costco’s Chinese mainland division, stated that the retail giant is considering the possibility of opening up a store in Hong Kong. However, finding a suitable location has been challenging, so it might still be some time before we can stroll around a Costco in Hong Kong. Until then, Hongkongers can continue visiting Shenzhen to enjoy Costco’s family-sized offerings.

(Images: Omar Abascal via Unsplash / Longhua Government Online)