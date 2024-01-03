The “Disney On Ice” show is set to skate into Hong Kong this January

Get ready for the ultimate magical adventure as the Disney On Ice show arrives in Hong Kong at the end of January. Join Mickey and his friends on an unforgettable interactive journey as they present Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder.

Featuring a blend of new and classic tales, the show is catered to audiences of all ages, promising to create lasting memories for all.

Prepare for thrilling twists and turns as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on an exhilarating ride to your favourite Disney destinations. Explore Arendelle with Elsa, voyage with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, and embark on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Additionally, discover a whole new world as you get swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade and immerse yourself in a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky.

“Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder 2024” promises delightful surprises, up-close character interactions, and unforgettable moments that will captivate the imagination of the entire family. Secure tickets for the show at hkticketing.com, with prices starting from HK$150.

Date: January 31 – February 4, 2024

Time: January 31 (Wednesday) 7:30 pm / February 1 (Thursday) 7:30 pm / February 2 (Friday) 3:30 pm

Venue: Hall 5BC, HKCEC

Address: 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

(Images: Disney)