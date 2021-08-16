You can stop Googling “Is Disney Plus available in Hong Kong?” kids, the rumours are true. Disney Plus is expanding its streaming services to Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan in November this year. Disney Plus Japan will also be expanding its content range come October 2021.

It looks like dreams do come true as the announcement came off the back of Walt Disney Co. third quarter earnings filings, where statics showed such positive response from the likes of Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. We’re eagerly awaiting for more details to be released, however it is expected that Hong Kongers will have access to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Disney Plus will start streaming in Hong Kong this November 2021

Disney Plus is currently available in 61 countries and 21 languages across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, with Disney Plus HK to join the ranks in due course. Although we’re yet to know exactly when in November we can expect to be able to start streaming, or how much the subscription will cost, we’ll be updating this post as soon as we know more. Meanwhile you can also keep your eye out for updates on the Disney Plus HK site here.

Hero image courtesy of Lukas Denier via Unsplash; featured image courtesy of Brandon ong via Unsplash.