Disney+ is coming to Hong Kong. Here’s everything you need to know

Okay so you’ve wished upon many, many stars with your eyes squeezed shut and fingers crossed. It worked! Disney+ is coming to Hong Kong. All 1,200 titles. 16 November!

Mercury may still be in retrograde –– huge oof to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp –– but it looks like dreams do come true. If you missed previous news of the streaming platform’s imminent arrival, it’s set for the 16th of November. Mark it down. Now find out all the shows to bookmark ahead of your eventual subscription.

So you already know a subscription will grant you access to all programmes and movie under the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star –– content which Disney+ refers to as “general entertainment” from ABC, 21st Century Fox and ESPN (Similar to those streaming on Hulu) subset. But it will also include some exclusive and much anticipated Disney+ Originals.

Here’s a complete list:

From Disney:

Original and remakes of timeless Disney favourites — Maleficent, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast — and brand new releases, including Cruella.

Jungle Cruise (Coming in November)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart)

The Beatles (Directed by Peter Jackson)

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Concert film starring Billie Eilish singing her own album with the Los Angeles Harmonic)

Home Sweet Home Alone (Remake of the original film)

Live action remakes:

Lady and the Tramp

Pinocchio (Starring Tom Hanks)

Peter Pan and Wendy (Starring Jude Law as Captain Hook)

Disenchanted (a sequel to Enchanted, also starring Amy Adams)

Animated shorts:

Chip n Dale Park Life (With cameos from Donald Duck and Pluto)

Coming soon:

Olaf Presents

Baymax: The Series

Zootopia+

From Marvel:

Also including the extended Marvel Universe feature films.

WandaVision

The Falcon and The Winter Solider

Loki

Hawkeye (Premiering exclusively on 24 November)

What If… (Brand new animated series that explore the alternate endings to stories you already know)

Coming soon:

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk

Moon Knight

From Pixar:

Classic Pixar Originals like Coco, Inside Out, Wall-E, Finding Nemo and Toy Story and theatrical shorts like Academy Award-winning Bao all present!

Spinoffs:

Monsters at Work

Short animated series:

Dug Days

Forky Asks a Question

Pixar Popcorn (Mini shorts featuring Pixar characters by Pixar Animation Studios’ animators.

SparkShorts (Imaginative stories from the team at Pixar)

Inside Pixar

Coming soon:

Win or Lose

Ciao Alberto (Short sequel to Luca (2021))

Cars: The Series

From Star Wars:

The entire nine films from the Star Wars trilogies starting from 1977 to 2021, as well as recent spinoffs.

The Mandalorian

The Bad Batch

Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Star Wars Visions

The Book of Boba Fest (A spin-off series that carries on from the ending of The Mandalorian Season 2, premiering in December)

Coming soon:

Andor

Obi Wan Kenobi

From National Geographic:

Over 1,600 episodes of features and stunning docu-series including the Oscar-winning Free Solo.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Secret of Whales (directed by James Cameron)

Welcome to Earth (Starring Will Smith, premiering in December)

From Star:

These are blockbuster hits and televisions series you already know and love, and won’t mind going back and watching again: Avatar, Deadpool, all 32 seasons of The Simpsons. Stream anything from comedies to dramas to thrillers, including the latest final season of The Walking Dead. Also, plenty of Hong Kong, Taiwanese and Korean films.

Star Originals:

Helstrom

Godfather of Harlem

Love, Victor

Coming soon:

Exclusive regional content and original content

Subscription plans will begin at a reasonable HK$73 per month and HK$738 yearly. Programmes will vary depending on your location and can be shared across 10 screens with seven profiles, including a new ‘Group Watch’ feature that will host viewing parties with all included profiles under the same subscription. Disney+ will be compatible with all shapes and sizes of screens from Smart TV, tablets and gaming console, streaming in 4K high definition.

It’ll be the best treat for someone special (like yourself!) this coming holiday season. In the meantime, transform living rooms into the cosiest den you’ve ever laid your eyes upon. Sofa pillow plumped, surround system set and heaps and heaps of microwave popcorn. You’re gonna be stuck here for a while…

Disney Plus Hong Kong arrives on 16 November. Sign up for updates here.