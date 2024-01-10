KMB’s Dragon Bus spreads fortune across Hong Kong for Year of the Dragon

Take a ride on KMB‘s newly-unveiled Dragon Bus to bring in the good luck for the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

This Lunar New Year, geometric patterns form a lively dragon and its pearl in bright colours atop the uniform red of Hong Kong’s iconic double-decker buses. The words “笑龍滿面” are written on the bus, which is a pun on “笑容滿面”, meaning “a smile on your face”, but one of the words have been switched with “dragon”.

The Dragon Bus can be found on Route 960, travelling all the way from Tuen Mun’s Kin Sang Estate to Wan Chai’s Exhibition Centre MTR Station. The bright colours of the smiling dragon draw your gaze to the streets and bring good fortune to everyone across Hong Kong.

Aside from the Dragon Bus, KMB is also handing out free fai chun or calligraphy banners that can be used to decorate the house for the Lunar New Year. Auspicious phrases and blessings like the same phrase found on the bus and another meaning “Vitality and Strength” are written on these banners. The geometric dragon will also feature on the fai chun so that your house can be filled with the dragon’s power and laughter. Residents can collect the fai chun starting from January 13 at more than 70 major bus termini and customer service centres all over the city.

(Images: KMB)