Eason Chan is bringing his Fear and Dreams World Tour to Macau this October

Hong Kong superstar Eason Chan will be holding a concert in Macau! The six-day show will be at the Cotai Arena on October 13-15 and 20-22 as part of his Fear and Dreams World Tour.

The world tour kicked off in Hong Kong last December and continued in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei. The long-awaited Macau performances will give fans the chance to enjoy Chan’s hit songs such as ‘When the Earth Has No Flowers’ and ‘A Dance for Tomorrow’. Keep reading to find out more details!

Eason Chan’s concert in Macau: How to get tickets

Ticket sales will commence on August 28 at 12 pm via Cotai Ticketing. All ticketing options will be available the following day, August 29. Attendees can purchase tickets via the Box Offices at the following locations:

The Venetian Macao – Sands Lifestyle Counter in Main Lobby (Level 1) and Cotai Arena Box Office in West Lobby

The Parisian Macao – Sands Lifestyle Counter at Main Lobby (Level 1)

Shoppes at The Londoner Macao – Sands Lifestyle Counter (Level 2), near Shop 2022

Prices start at MOP/HKD 580 (C Reserve), MOP/HKD 980 (B Reserve), MOP/HKD 1380 (A Reserve), and MOP/HKD 1780 (VIP) respectively.

A Mandopop and Cantopop megastar

Since entering the entertainment scene in 1995, Eason Chan has won a number of awards in Asia. He is the second non-Taiwanese singer to win prizes in Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Melody Awards. He took home the Best Male Singer award three times and the Best Album award twice.

In the local scene, Chan was the city’s highest-selling male artist in 2002, 2003, and 2007. And since 2000, he has been one of the city’s top-selling artists. From 2016 to 2020, Chan was Hong Kong’s most streamed artist on Spotify.

His latest tour is three years in the making. His previous performances in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei were delivered through storytelling segments with the use of visual effects.

For his upcoming show in Macau, Chan said in a press release that “the meaning behind the concert can only be completely understood after experiencing the show and will resonate with each concertgoer differently”.