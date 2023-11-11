A look at the 2023 Japan Masters prize money on offer

The end of the Korea Open 2023 on November 12 means the badminton action will move to Japan for the next event on the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour. The Japan Masters, which is scheduled to get underway on November 14, is expected to see the return of a few big stars of the badminton fraternity. Before we take a look at the Japan Masters 2023 prize money, however, let us know more about the tournament itself.

The Japan Masters 2023 is one of the nine BWF World Tour Super 500 tournaments this year. Additionally, 2023 will also mark the first time that the Japan Masters will be a part of the BWF World Tour. Whether in terms of the prize money on offer or the BWF points that will help to determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year, a lot is at stake for the participating shuttlers at the Japan Masters 2023.

So, on that note, here is everything you need to know about the Japan Masters 2023, including the prize money on offer, its schedule, the shuttlers participating in it and where you can live stream the matches.

How much is the Japan Masters 2023 prize money?

Being a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the prize money on offer at the Japan Masters is more than what’s offered at BWF World Tour Super 300 tournaments but less than every other BWF World Tour event.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Japan Masters 2023 stands at USD 420,000.

Out of this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will receive USD 31,500 and 9,200 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will get to take home USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points each. The shuttlers who get ousted from the semi-final stage of both the singles events will each get USD 6,090 and 6,420 BWF points.

Similarly, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 33,180 and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will receive USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points each. The players who bow out of the tournament from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each receive USD 5,880 and 6,420 BWF points.

It is important to note that the players who get knocked out of the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary rewards.

A look at the Japan Masters 2023 schedule and venue

The Japan Masters 2023 commences on Tuesday, November 14 and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, November 19. All the matches of the Japan Masters will be played at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Kumamoto, Japan.

Japan Masters 2023: Star players to watch out for

Star badminton player Viktor Axelsen is expected to make a comeback at the Japan Masters 2023 after recovering from his injury. He will be facing steep competition from local favourite Kodai Naraoka, defending world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Prannoy H.S., Lakshya Sen and Kenta Nishimoto, among others.

After sitting out of the BWF World Tour 2023 for a considerably long time, South Korea’s An Se-young, the defending world champion in the women’s singles discipline, is expected to start the Japan Masters 2023 as one of the favourites to win the title. She is likely to face a strong challenge for the crown from the likes of Carolina Marin, P.V. Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi (to name a few).

Where can you live stream the Japan Masters 2023?

Fans around the world can live stream all the matches of the Japan Masters 2023 on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

