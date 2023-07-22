facebook
Home > What's On > Events > 2PM’s Taecyeon announces fan meeting in Asia, including Hong Kong
2PM’s Taecyeon announces fan meeting in Asia, including Hong Kong
What's On
22 Jul 2023 09:09 PM

2PM’s Taecyeon announces fan meeting in Asia, including Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano

Taecyeon from K-pop group 2PM, is meeting fans in Hong Kong and we can’t keep calm. He will also be stopping by other cities in Asia for the SpecialTY fan meeting.

This time, the rapper-actor is also visiting Tokyo, Manila, Bangkok, and Jakarta. 

Taecyeon’s fan meeting in Hong Kong and other cities in Asia

Taecyeon is meeting his Hong Kong fans on September 29. The 34-year-old star made the announcement on his social media pages teasing fans that he’s as excited as they are about the fan meeting.

As of now, ticket prices and venues are not available. So, stay tuned for more details. For now, mark your calendar for the dates below.

09.16 – Taipei
09.23 – Manila
09.29 – Hong Kong
10.14 – Bangkok
10.21 – Jakarta

 

Duality as an actor and artist

Taecyeon started off his career as a member of 2PM in 2008. The group is known for their hit songs, ‘Again & Again’, ‘Heartbeat’, and ‘My House’. The multi-hyphenate artist was born in Seoul but moved to the US when he was 10 years old.

In 2010, he made his acting debut in the series Cinderella’s Sister. Since then, he has starred in a number of notable shows such as Dream High, one of the most popular Korean dramas. His other projects include Bring It On Ghost, Save Me, Vincenzo, and Blind.

Currently, he’s starring in the Amazon Prime drama, Heartbeat. We can’t wait for Taecyeon’s fan meeting in the city!

Featured and hero image credit: taecyeonokay/Instagram

Hong Kong Events 2PM K-pop idols
An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
