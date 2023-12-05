Amber Liu announces ‘No More Sad Songs’ concert in Hong Kong in 2024

Get ready to see global pop sensation, Amber Liu on stage as she embarks on her ‘No More Sad Songs’ concert tour in Asia including a stop in Hong Kong.

Not just any tour, this marks her first solo headline shows outside her home country, painting a trail across the Asia-Pacific region, starting off in Tokyo, sprinkling her magic in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and wrapping it all up with a grand finale in Singapore.

Amber Liu in Hong Kong: All you need to know about her concert

Amber Liu’s concert in Hong Kong will take place on February 24, 2024 at KITEC, Rotunda 3. The first batch of tickets is set aside for the Live Nation members, who can get their hands on them during an exclusive pre-sale starting at 2 pm on 7 December and lasting till midnight via cityline.com. For the rest of the Amber enthusiasts, the gateway to the concert opens at 2 pm on December 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation HK (@livenationhk)

Age is just a number unless you’re below 14! The concert opens its doors to fans who are 14 years and above, but if you’re under 16, ensure you have an adult guardian (18 years or older) accompanying you.

Tickets cost HKD 799 which is all-standing. There are no other price options or packages for this concert.

Now, let’s turn the spotlight on Amber Liu

The story of the California-born Amber Liu is nothing short of a fairytale. At the tender age of 15, she joined SM Entertainment’s global auditions in Los Angeles. This marked a new chapter in her life as she moved to South Korea to join the highly popular K-pop group, f(x) in 2009.

Amber then spread her wings for a solo flight in 2015 with the launch of her first solo album, ‘Beautiful’. The album carved a niche for itself by debuting at #2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The music video of the title track was an instant hit, racking up more than 1 million YouTube views on its release day.

Amber’s influence extends beyond music. She is a strong advocate for body positivity and mental health, and her digital footprint is immense. She boasts over 17 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Weibo, Facebook, and more.