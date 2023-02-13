Apink is coming to Hong Kong for its fan concert ‘Pink Drive’

With a slew of K-pop artists lined up to perform in Hong Kong this year, people are in for a musical treat. Days after Apink Eunji’s solo outing mesmerised Hong Kong’s crowd, the band has announced another performance in the city. The South Korean girl group will perform in Hong Kong on March 26 at Star Hall, KITEC.

Apink is embarking on its 2023 fan concert ‘Pink Drive’ in March. They will be pe performing in five Asian cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei and Seoul. This also marks the band’s first fan meeting since 2021, leaving us brimming with excitement.

Apink to hold fan concert ‘Pink Drive’ in Hong Kong

Apink made the announcement via its official social media handles, enlisting the details of its tour. While Tokyo, Osaka and Hong Kong folks will witness the band live on stage in March, the other two cities will have to wait till April. Check out their lineup.

March 17- Zepp Haneda, Tokyo

March 19 – Zepp Namba, Osaka

March 26- Star Hall, KITEC, Hong Kong

April 1- New Taipei City Exhibition Hall, Taipei

April 15-16- Olympic Park, Olympic Hall, Seoul



The ticket details are yet to be announced, but we shall notify you here as soon as they are. Until then, keep checking Apink’s official Instagram handle for all the latest updates.

Apink Eunji’s ‘Travelog’ concert in Hong Kong

Fans of Apink’s Eunji in Hong Kong sang their heart out with the K-pop idol on February 5. The singer kickstarted the evening with Journey For Myself and Away and then serenaded the crowd with her iconic tracks. Another reason behind fans’ overarching elation to see Eunji was her return to the city after four years. The artist last visited the city in May 2019 for her solo concert Hyehwa.

The five-member band consisting of Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jeong Eunji, Kim Namjoo and Oh Hayoung, has us all hooked to their music for 11 years now. For their stellar tracks, the band has bagged accolades at the Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards as well as the Mnet Asian Music Awards to name a few.

We can’t wait to witness their electrifying gig filled with fan-favourite tracks!

(Hero and feature mage credit: official.apink2011/ Instagram)