Behind the Scenes: The Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next 2022 Shoot

An exclusive look at the new faces and voices of the hip hop scene in Hong Kong — before the anticipated list of Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next was revealed.

Hong Kong has seen a rise in hip hop talents who have created a name for themselves with hard-hitting flows and melodic beats. Beyond music, Lifestyle Asia wanted to celebrate the rise of a culture by taking to the streets of Sheung Wan and Sai Ying Pun to shoot the soon-to-be named figures — including TXMIYAMA, N.O.L.Y, Benny Hàn and more — on our first Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next list. Backdropped by fading graffiti, frayed sticker tags and push carts, watch the attitude of Hong Kong’s urban hip hop scene come alive.

Here are exclusive behind the scene photos from the Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next Shoot

Yung Raise

Yung Raise, N.O.L.Y and Stanrighthere

Stanrighthere, Yung Raise, N.O.L.Y and Ryan Putranto

Stanrighthere, Yung Raise and N.O.L.Y

N.O.L.Y

Yung Raise and Stanrighthere

N.O.L.Y, Stanrighthere, Yung Raise and Ryan Putranto

N.O.L.Y and Stanrighthere

Yung Raise

SoWhat

Cheeseekit

JBO

Ryan Putranto, JBO and Leanne Lam

Dvk.

TXMIYAMA and Nathan Erickson

Ryan Putranto, Stanrighthere, N.O.L.Y and Yung Raise

Nathan Erickson, Yung Raise, Stanrighthere and N.O.L.Y

Ryan Putranto and FUNGMADE

N-Free, Y5, Loisey, DIZIWASTRIPPY and Benny Han

Nathan Erickson and DIZIWASTRIPPY

Y5

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Madeleine Mak)