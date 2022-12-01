facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Behind the Scenes: The Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next 2022 Shoot
Behind the Scenes: The Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next 2022 Shoot
What's On
01 Dec 2022 11:10 AM

Behind the Scenes: The Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next 2022 Shoot

Madeleine Mak

An exclusive look at the new faces and voices of the hip hop scene in Hong Kong before the anticipated list of Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next was revealed.

Hong Kong has seen a rise in hip hop talents who have created a name for themselves with hard-hitting flows and melodic beats. Beyond music, Lifestyle Asia wanted to celebrate the rise of a culture by taking to the streets of Sheung Wan and Sai Ying Pun to shoot the soon-to-be named figures — including TXMIYAMA, N.O.L.Y, Benny Hàn and more — on our first Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next list. Backdropped by fading graffiti, frayed sticker tags and push carts, watch the attitude of Hong Kong’s urban hip hop scene come alive.

Here are exclusive behind the scene photos from the Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next Shoot

  • Yung Raise
  • Yung Raise, N.O.L.Y and Stanrighthere
  • Stanrighthere, Yung Raise, N.O.L.Y and Ryan Putranto
  • Stanrighthere, Yung Raise and N.O.L.Y
  • N.O.L.Y
  • Yung Raise and Stanrighthere
  • N.O.L.Y, Stanrighthere, Yung Raise and Ryan Putranto
  • N.O.L.Y and Stanrighthere
  • Yung Raise
  • SoWhat
  • Cheeseekit
  • JBO
  • Ryan Putranto, JBO and Leanne Lam
  • Dvk.
  • TXMIYAMA and Nathan Erickson
  • Ryan Putranto, Stanrighthere, N.O.L.Y and Yung Raise
  • Nathan Erickson, Yung Raise, Stanrighthere and N.O.L.Y
  • Ryan Putranto and FUNGMADE
  • N-Free, Y5, Loisey, DIZIWASTRIPPY and Benny Han
  • Nathan Erickson and DIZIWASTRIPPY
  • Y5

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Madeleine Mak)

Hong Kong Film Photography Music Hip Hop hong kong music hip hop hong kong lifestyle asia hip hop next music hong kong
You might also like ...
Behind the Scenes: The Lifestyle Asia Hip Hop Next 2022 Shoot

Madeleine Mak

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.