Mirror to Bruno Mars: The best concerts happening in Hong Kong and Macau in 2024

There’s no denying that 2023 has been an exciting year for concerts, events, and festivals in Hong Kong. As one of the last cities to drop social distancing measures and restrictions, there’s no denying that every Hongkonger is hungry to enjoy live music and big-scale events. And 2024 is just about to get even more exciting! Global superstars like Bruno Mars and SHINee will grace the stages along with homegrown talents like Mirror. So, mark your calendars for the most anticipated concerts in Hong Kong and Macau in 2024.

With Macau being just a bus ride or ferry ride away, we are spoiled for choice! Many artists will hold shows in one city (or both if we’re fortunate). K-pop fans will surely have a great time in 2024 as various artists are already pencilled in for a concert or fan meeting. OG groups like FTIsland and TVXQ will make dramatic comebacks and powerhouses like SEVENTEEN will set the stage on fire.

What’s more, music queen Sammi Cheng will greet fans later in the year and our very own Mirror will hold a whopping 16 shows in Hong Kong before heading off for their first international tour. Plus, international artists such as Tom Jones and One Republic will serenade the Hong Kong audience. So, whether you’re into K-pop or Cantopop, see our top picks of the best concerts in Hong Kong and Macau in 2024.

Don’t miss the best concerts in Hong Kong and Macau in 2024

January 2024

Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars will spin some magic in Macau this January. The singer will be in the city for a one-night show at the MGM Cotai. The concert comes after his multi-show performances in Las Vegas. So, get ready for chart-breaking tunes like ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Uptown Funk’.

Date: January 6

Venue: MGM Cotai

Ticket prices: HKD 6888, HKD 4888, HKD 2888 and HKD 2088



YoonA Younite Fan Meeting Tour

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will stop by Hong Kong and Macau for a fan meeting in 2024. The tour will kick off in Seoul and include other cities in Asia. Fans can expect different kinds of segments in the show such as behind-the-scenes talks, games, and of course, live performances!

Date: January 13 (Hong Kong), February 3 (Macau)

Venue: KITEC (Hong Kong), Macau (TBC)

Ticket prices: HKD 1588, HKD 1188 and HKD 788 (Hong Kong)

Everglow Forver Fanmeeting Tour

Fans in Hong Kong should not miss the chance to meet Everglow this January 2024. The girl group just made a comeback after nearly two years so excitement is in the air! While the event is billed as a fan meeting, attendees can also expect live performances. In fact, VIP ticket holders will get Hi-touch and sound check access.

Date: January 13

Venue: KITEC

Ticket prices: HKD 1588, HKD 1088 and HKD 688

TVXQ! Concert 20&2 in Hong Kong

OG boy group TVXQ is back! The group will head to Hong Kong to celebrate their 20th anniversary with fans. The concert will be their first in five years so it’s definitely an event you don’t want to miss!

Date: January 13

Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo

Ticket prices: HKD 1888, HKD 1688, HKD 1388 and HKD 988

Mirror Feel the Passion Tour

Hong Kong Cantopop sensation Mirror will be back on stage to kick off 2024. The 12-member boy group will be hosting a total of 16 shows at the AsiaWorld-Expo before jetting off to Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK, the US, and Canada.

Date: January 15-17, 19-22, 24-27, 29-31 and February 2-23

Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo

Ticket prices: HKD 680, HKD 1080 and HKD 1480

SEVENTEEN Follow Tour

CARATs, SEVENTEEN will be visiting Macau this January for two shows! The 13-member supergroup will also make stops in Bangkok and the Philippines as part of their Follow tour. Then, they’ll wrap it all up in a spectacular two-day show in Macau.

Date: January 20 and 21

Venue: Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

Ticket prices: HKD 2699, HKD 1699, HKD 1499, HKD 1099 and HKD 799

One Republic The Artificial Paradise Tour

Pop-rock band One Republic will make their way to Asia this January with a stop in Macau. Get ready to sing along chart-topping hits like ‘Apologize’ and ‘I Ain’t Worried’. As an extra treat, Saudi popstar Mishaal Tamer will also be a special guest at the show.

Date: January 21

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Ticket prices: HKD 1299, HKD 1099, HKD 799 and HKD 599

ENHYPEN Fate World Tour

K-pop group ENHYPEN will kick off 2024 with seven shows across Asia including a two-day concert in Macau. The seven-piece will be gracing the stage in Macau for the first time! They will also be making stops in Taiwan, Singapore, and the Philippines. Expect show-stopping performances from one of the hottest K-pop boy groups today!

Date: January 27-28

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Ticket prices: HKD 1999, HKD 1799, HKD 1499, HKD 1199 and HKD 799

Twins Spirit Live in Hong Kong

Hongkongers, take a trip down memory lane as Cantopop duo Twins will be holding multi-day concerts in the city! Due to popular demand, organisers added four more shows for fans. This is a much-awaited reunion that you don’t want to miss!

Date: January 21-23, 25-29 and February 1-4

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum

Ticket prices: HKD 1080, HKD 880, HKD 680 and HKD 480

February 2024

NCT 127 Neo City – The Unity World Tour

NCT 127 is set to embark on their world tour and will make a stop in Macau for a two-day concert. In addition, they will also head to cities in Japan as well as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Bangkok. The nine-member group already kicked off the tour with nine whopping shows in Seoul.

Date: February 3 to 4

Venue: TBC

Ticket prices: TBC

Jeff Satur Space Shuttle No.8 Asia Tour

Thai multi-hyphenate Jeff Satur will be leaving a trail across Asia for his upcoming tour, including a stop in Hong Kong. The singer, songwriter, producer, and actor will hold performances in six different cities!

Date: February 19

Venue: MacPherson Stadium

Ticket prices: HKD 999 and HKD 699

Amber Liu No More Sad Songs Concert Tour

Get ready to see global pop sensation and f(x) member Amber Liu on Stage this February. This will be the artist’s first solo headline show outside of the US. As such, she will be making several stops across Asia including Hong Kong.

Date: February 24

Venue: KITEC

Ticket prices: HKD 799

March 2024

SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination World Tour

K-pop powerhouse, SHINee will be performing in Hong Kong in March. Witness Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin churn out magic on stage for a spectacular one-night performance. The tour commemorates the group’s 15th anniversary in addition to the release of their eighth studio album, ‘Hard’.

Date: March 16

Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo

Ticket prices: TBC

FTIsland Live Hey Day in Hong Kong and Macau

OG rock band FTIsland will be greeting fans both in Macau and Hong Kong this March! Gear up to see the trio rock it out on stage. Their last concert was in 2017, so you can expect them to perform many popular songs from the past 16 years!

Date: January 27 (Macau), March 2 (Hong Kong)

Venue: KITEC (Hong Kong), Broadway Theatre (Macau)

Ticket prices: HKD 1680, HKD 1180 and HKD 880 (Hong Kong and Macau)

Tom Jones Ages & Stages Tour

Music legend Tom Jones will be holding a concert in the city this March! The international icon will also make stops across Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok. Hold your breaths as Jones will perform timeless hits from his six-decade-long career.

Date: March 16

Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo

Ticket prices: HKD 1999, HKD 1399, HKD 999 and HKD 799

July 2024

IVE Show What I Have World Tour

Skipping to July, IVE already made plans to meet Hong Kong fans halfway through 2024! The six-piece will embark on a series of shows across Asia, the US, Europe, and even South America! Then, in July, they will perform in Hong Kong for the first time before wrapping up the tour in Australia.

Date: July 6

Venue: TBC

Ticket prices: TBC

You & Mi Sammi Cheng World Concert Tour

Cantopop powerhouse Sammi Cheng was supposed to hold concerts in July 2023 but had to reschedule the dates to 2024. Those who have previously bought tickets can still retain them for the rescheduled concert. Don’t miss the chance to see the music queen back on stage!

Date: July 12-14, 16-17, 19-21, 23-24, 26-28

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum

Ticket prices: HKD 1080, HKD 680 and HKD 380

