2022 was a wild ride. We’ve seen a fair share of ups and downs—well, mostly downs, but a journey isn’t complete without some obstacles. Let’s sum up the year in the format we know best: memes.

Remember how Bangkok officially rebranded to Krungthep Maha Nakorn? That was this year. Will Smith getting banned from Oscars? Also, this year. Crypto-bros getting dunked on for questionable financial decisions? Oh wait, that’s still ongoing. All of those and a lot more, presented in memes—the most educational medium of all.

The year in memes: 2022

January

Remember temp check stickers?

COVID and PM2.5 are the combo we never needed but they’re here anyway.

Euphoria suddenly popped up on every social media platform.

February

Remember this train wreck of a decision? We’re still rolling our eyes over it.

The memes from Inventing Anna *chef’s kiss*

Wait, 50 cent was in the halftime show?

March

All our reactions:

Oh, honey, no.

Most random thing that happened that month fr

April

Summer hit us like a truck as always.

One thing I give props to this country for is the amount of holidays we get.

We had, like, a two-day cold wave when it rained in summer. What was up with that?

May

The Met Gala came and as we expected, some celebs just showed up in the bare minimum.

Whoever insists driving is therapeutic is a compulsive liar.

This meme aged like milk.

June

The masterpiece that is Renaissance dropped this year.

Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will! pic.twitter.com/K6lbMWCBoJ — Bran. (@HeyyBran) June 21, 2022

Still same to this day lol

Soho House has arrived in BKK, baby!

We were watching the British complaining about the hot weather with a smirk.

But on our side, we wouldn’t have complained if the hot weather returned.

Pride came along, and this pupper took over the internet. We’re not complaining.

corporations on June 30 vs corporations on July 1 pic.twitter.com/Yx868bweJp — dominick 🏳️‍⚧️ (@transguyenergy) June 30, 2022

August

That time Shakira was in court for tax fraud lmao

Judge: You’re gonna have to serve… Shakira: pic.twitter.com/D9Cbp5Qg11 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 29, 2022

Everyone loves the Sandman, and that means Netflix is about to cancel it soon.

watching the sandman and all i can think about is this pic pic.twitter.com/nlOrdqDDI2 — ratte (@m0nbee) August 18, 2022

Oh did y’all forget about this shenanigan?

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Joe Alwyn travelling and touristing around the world on the magic carpet in order to ethically prevent CO2 emissions. pic.twitter.com/bzzTuB6F8n — anchal (taylor's version) (@anchaltoowell) July 30, 2022

September

Reminder to wear a seatbelt <3

We can still see the ads on the streets soooo…

We are in misery

October

Can we agree that this meme is in the “stupid but good” category?

Ah yes, the oil crisis—such an unnoticed problem.

Tag us next time, jeez

November

How does a two-hour ride for a 5km distance sound?

And now there’s a fun little lawsuit ongoing

Wednesday Addams stabbed her way into all of our hearts

enid sinclair wednesday addams pic.twitter.com/mBjoK9qjgk — caro εїзೃ | dhesp the loml (@LVCAR0) November 26, 2022

December

The teaser trailer looks AMAZING

“three tickets to the barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/GJFubpmCXe — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) December 16, 2022

How did your Spotify Wrapped look?

It’s always fun seeing the British fight each other in the comments.

Congrats to the absolute GOAT, Messi!

Messi when he tries to dribble pass Kenneth Omeruo 😭 https://t.co/H4HrmaVnrT pic.twitter.com/bCNoxvFNj4 — Oghenerie (@Oghenerie_jnr) December 21, 2022

And finally, wishing you a restful festive period.