August in Hong Kong: 12 exciting things to do this month

August in Hong Kong is here, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about it. But the main one? The city is holding its first-ever Songkran Music Festival, and we cannot keep calm! Prepare for a spectacular month with our selection of the best events and things to do in Hong Kong.

You can partake in several large-scale events throughout August when you are not having a riotous time at the water-themed music festival. Attend the annual Hong Kong Wedding Fair, the International Arts Carnival or be a part of the Chinese Opera Festival. Head over to the Hong Kong Food Expo and Hong Kong Sake Festival for all things food and drinks. Tattoo lovers will also have a fun time as the Hong Kong Tattoo Convention returns this month.

Are you looking for more inspiration? Then, see our roundups of the city’s best hotel spas and al fresco dining spots.

Save this list of events happening throughout August. Have a fabulous month!

Hong Kong events: The best things you can’t miss in August

1. Chinese Opera Festival 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Kowloon Cultural District 西九文化區 (@westkowloon)

The line-up for this month’s Chinese Opera Festival features the winners of the Plum Blossom Award from Yue Opera. Over 10 performers from six different troupes will be showcasing four full-length Yue Operas: The Dream of the Red Chamber, The Pearl Pagoda, The Butterfly Lovers, and He Wenxiu. In addition, there will be a series of talks, meet-the-artists sessions, exhibitions, and Chinese opera film screenings for attendees to enjoy.

When: August 3 to 6

Where: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui

2. ASEAN Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation (@hkaseanfoundation)

The first-ever ASEAN Film Festival will take place in Hong Kong this month. The festival is made possible through the close collaboration between the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation and the ASEAN Consulate General Offices. A selection of films from award-winning directors will be available to cinephiles at leading movie theatres like M+ Cinema and The Sky. These films offer a glimpse into the diverse culture and rich heritage of the country they represent. Among the highlights are Before, Now, and Then by Kamila Andini (Indonesia), White Building by Kavich Neang (Cambodia), and The Diam Diam Era 2 by Jack Neo (Singapore).

When: August 4 to 19

Where: Various cinemas across Hong Kong

3. S20 Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S2O Festival (@s2ofestival)

This water-themed music festival will happen for the first time in Hong Kong! Tagged the “world’s wettest party”, attendees will get a chance to groove to the world-renowned DJs and artists. Further, the festival will feature phenomenal outdoor stage production with 360-degree blasting capabilities. We can’t wait for all the fun!

When: August 5 to 6

Where: Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central

4. Hong Kong Wedding Fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK Wedding Expo | 大型婚展 (@hkweddingexpo)

The annual Hong Kong Wedding Fair is the largest of its kind in Hong Kong. This year, there will be eight theme zones to visit and see the latest wedding products and services. Attends will be able to browse through wedding photography and videography services, venues, catering services, bridal makeup, and wedding gowns and suits.

When: August 11 to 13

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai

5. Crisel Consunji x Roy Rolloda Live in Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crisel Consunji – 姬素孔尚治 (@criselconsunji)

Hong Kong-based Filipino performers Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda will bring their musical theatre repertoire to the city this month! The two powerhouse singers will perform a collection of songs from popular musical productions including West Side Story, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music. On the first day, Consunji and Rolloda will belt out an original playlist of the musical and then switch things up for all ages the next day.

When: August 12 to 13

Where: The Box, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District

6. International Arts Carnival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IAC 國際綜藝合家歡 (@hkiac)

Following three years of cancellation due to the pandemic, the International Arts Carnival will return in full force this month. World-class artists from Hong Kong and overseas will present a range of performances covering dance, music, theatre, and acrobatics. There will also be workshops and guided tours for children, families, and friends to enjoy. Some highlights include Orthemis Orchestra from Spain and their latest production Disconcerto, Australia’s Slingsby Theatre’s Emil and the Detectives, and more.

When: Until August 13

Where: Various locations across Hong Kong

7. Duddell’s x A. Wong: A Cantonese Journey Through Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duddell’s 都爹利會館 (@duddellshk)

This month, Duddell’s Chef Chan Yau Leung will be joining forces with Chef Andrew Wong of two Michelin-starred A in London for a two-night dinner event. The special event titled, “A Cantonese Journey Through Time” will feature a menu that explores Cantonese cuisine through time. It will pay homage to traditional recipes and modern interpretations. The event is also part of the restaurant’s 10th-anniversary celebrations! It’s one you can’t miss.

When: August 15 to 16

Where: Duddell’s, 1 Duddell Street, Central

8. Hong Kong Food Expo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hktdclifestyle

Listen up, food lovers! The Hong Kong Food Expo is the perfect event for you. This food extravaganza will showcase distinctive and special foods from around the world. Expect to sample food from places like Aomori, Sichuan, and more. Happy shopping and eating!

When: August 17 to 21

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai

9. Hong Kong Sake Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mira Hong Kong (@themirahotel)

For the first time ever, The Mira and the Federation of Japanese Sake Industry of Hong Kong will be teaming up to offer more than 350 types of sake to the public. The Hong Kong Sake Festival is a unique chance to discover new Hong Kong and limited editions of sake labels. There will be Japanese sake from 148 breweries across 43 prefectures available! Attendees will also be able to win exciting prizes worth over HKD 8,000 including two Cathay Pacific flight vouchers!

When: August 17 to 18

Where: The Ballroom, 16/F, The Mira Hong Kong

10. Gin Fest 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIN FESTIVAL HONG KONG OFFICIAL (@ginfesthk2023)

Calling all gin lovers! Grab the chance to sample more than 100 gins at Gin Fest. Various gin brands and distilleries will be displaying their products, some of which are limited-edition only! No drinking is complete without some nibbles, so make sure to try some. Alongside drinks and food, there will also be seminars and masterclasses led by top mixologists.

When: August 25 to 26

Where: Unit 402, 4/F, Shun Tak Centre, Sheung Wan

11. Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Shum Official (@gabeshum)

The Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention will make a comeback after four long years! The seventh edition will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It will have a spectacular lineup of budding and seasoned tattoo artists from Hong Kong and overseas. Fans can get themselves inked and the oh-so-talented tattoo artists can participate in a competition to gain exposure.

When: August 25 to 27

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai

12. GROCERY x Star Ferry x Disney Pop-Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gro_grocery

It’s three times the fun at this pop-up! With a limited-edition collection, fashion brand GROCERY will collaborate with toy brand URDU to celebrate its fifth anniversary. This will be available at URDU’s store in Harbour City. The partnership also extends to Star Ferry and Disney, as the two celebrate their 125th anniversary this year. The collection star is Disney’s Donald Duck, who will don Star Ferry’s signature green sailor suit and hat. The pop-up store will sell limited-edition keychain sets, T-shirts, stickers, and other merchandise. That’s a lot of new things to add to your wardrobe!

When: August 1 to September 3

Where: Level 2, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui