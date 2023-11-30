Food festival to winter carnival: 10 incredible events in HK this December

December is finally here! Apart from all the Christmas and New Year festivities, there are many more things to be excited about during this month. Whether you’ll be in Hong Kong for the holidays or not, make sure to visit some of the most thrilling events happening in the city.

From dazzling Christmas displays to large-scale outdoor concerts and carnivals, December has a lot going on. It’s the merriest time of the year so why not bring your family, friends, and loved ones to some of the biggest events in Hong Kong? Music lovers will be spoiled at Clockenflap while families will love the Madagascar musical show. Foodies shouldn’t miss the Hong Kong Food Festival and boozehounds can make their way to Harana for a night of singing, drinking, and eating. Still looking for things to do in Hong Kong in December? See our top picks of events to go to!

Save this list to make sure you don’t miss out on any of these events happening this month.

Hong Kong events: The best things to do in December

1. Clockenflap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clockenflap (@clockenflap)

Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s premier music festival will be back again this year! J-pop super duo Yoasobi and British pop legends, PULP will headline the festival. Previously, superstar Joji was supposed to lead the Sunday performances but had to cancel due to health reasons. That said, other artists that will perform include De La Soul, Tom Grennan, Tilly Birds, Atarashii Gakko, and more.

When: December 1 to 3

Where: Central Harbourfront, Central

Website: clockenflap.com

2. Hong Kong International Deaf Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HKIDFF (@hkidff)

This year’s Hong Kong International Deaf Film Festival is its 12th edition already! Since its inception, the goal has been to embrace quality and diversity and support the stories of the hearing impaired, especially in Asia. And over the years, the festival has gathered films that portray the stories of hearing-impaired individuals. Other than films, there will also be seminars to talk about topics related to social rights and gender diversity.

When: December 1 to 3

Where: Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai

Website: hkidff.hk

3. Standard Chartered Arts in the Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK Youth Arts Foundation (@hkyaf)

The annual outdoor youth art event will make a comeback to Victoria Park for this year’s edition. The two-day carnival will have an enchanting parade of giant puppets, 18 interactive art stalls, non-stop stage performances by 70 talented youth groups, immersive storytelling, an exhibition of over 6,000 artworks and more! The highlight will be the spectacular Grand Finale Parade on the last day which will feature ten four-metre-tall puppets and 400 young people.

When: December 2 to 3

Where: Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

Website: scartsinthepark.com

4. Pink Dot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Dot HK 一點粉紅 (@pinkdothk)

Pink Dot will return to the West Kowloon Cultural District’s Art Park this year with the tagline, “Love Out Loud”. There will be several performances to enjoy in addition to various workshops and conversations between the LGTBQIA+ community and organisations. Admission is free so it’s an event you don’t want to miss!

When: December 10

Where: Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District

Website: pinkdothk.com

5. Stanley Plaza Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Plaza Hong Kong (@stanleyplazahk)

There are plenty of Christmas markets happening in Hong Kong but you simply can’t miss the one at Stanley Plaza. The market will bring an Australian vibe to the city with over 150 stalls from popular brands including Christmas-themed products, artisanal crafts, and delicious food.

When: December 9 to 26

Where: Stanley Plaza, Stanley

6. Madagascar – The Musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madagascar – The Musical (@madagascarthemusicaltour)

Madagascar – The Musical will be having a whopping 15 performances in Hong Kong! Join the gang on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of the animated hit. The musical follows Alex the Lion and his best friends, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo. Not content with their life in a zoo, they set off to explore the world with the help of some penguins!

When: December 14 to 24

Where: Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Wan Chai

Website: premier.hkticketing.com

7. Hong Kong WinterFest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Kowloon Cultural District 西九文化區 (@westkowloon)

The giant Christmas tree will return this holiday season! Among the highlights of this year’s edition is the new 10-minute fireworks show. It will light up the Hong Kong skyline with festive icons and symbols for three consecutive weekends. The “HK” monogram will also make an appearance after being well-received by the public. In addition, there will also be a Christmas Town featuring other installations as well as an open-air Christmas market.

When: December 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 25-26

Where: West Kowloon Cultural District including Art Park, Harbourside Lawn, and Great Lawn

Website: westkowloon.hk

8. NCX Presents: Harana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restate The Moira (@restatethemoira)

Hong Kong’s Filipino talents will take the stage for a one-night show! The theme is ‘harana’ which means to serenade. As such, you can expect pop and rock musicians to serenade you with various songs. Bring your loved ones and friends to enjoy the night with alternative pop singer Reanne, post-hardcore band Restate the Moira and more. Plus, there will be some snacks and drinks available.

When: December 16

Where: Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Central

9. AIA Winter Carnival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIA Carnival 友邦嘉年華 (@aiacarnival)

This year’s edition of the AIA Carnival will feature new and returning rides, plenty of prizes, and brand-new experiences and attractions. The annual outdoor carnival will have more than 25 rides, 30 games, and 40 photo spots for visitors to enjoy! You can also bring home huge plush toys if you win the games! Make sure to watch the live performances from The World Circus Live and many others.

When: December 21, 2023 to February 24, 2024

Where: Central Harbourfront, Central

Website: aiacarnival.com

10. Hong Kong Food Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 冬日美食節 Hong Kong Food Festival (@hkfoodfestival)

Indulge yourselves in the annual Hong Kong Food Festival this December. For five days, you will get to satisfy your food cravings as you browse through various products. From Southeast Asian delights to healthy snacks, and specialty items, you’ll be spoiled for choice. Take advantage of the special discounts and bargains on offer as well. Come hungry!

When: December 23 to 27

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai

Website: food-expo.com.hk

All images credit: AIA Carnival