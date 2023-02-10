Best things to do in Hong Kong this February

As the city slowly returns to normal, so are Hongkongers. While we can easily travel overseas nowadays, nothing beats spending time in the city we call home. The good news is that Hong Kong’s cultural scene is back on track and is packed with events.

Wondering what are the best things to do in Hong Kong? Whether you want to check out a new exhibition, try some contemporary cuisine or wish to enjoy a new movie experience, you’ll find peak bliss with our guide to the most glorious ways to spend your time in Hong Kong. So, take a look at our picks and start filling up your calendar!

Best things to do in Hong Kong this month

Hong Kong Arts Festival 2023

The annual Hong Kong Arts Festival is back. The festival showcases local and international artists from all genres of performing arts including theatre, music, chamber opera, and contemporary dance. This year’s edition also sees the return of in-venue performances.

Kicking off the festival is a performance of Radio and Juliet & La Scare du Printemps (The Rite of Spring) by the Ballet of Slovene National Theatre. Other notable performances include ballerina Natalia Osipova’s dazzling appearance in two programmes, the musical Yat-sen, and pianist Bruce Liu’s Hong Kong debut after winning the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2021. Take a look at the full programme on the official website.

When: February 17 to March 18

Where: Various locations across Hong Kong

Vegetarian Food Asia

Vegetarian Food Asia isn’t just for the vegetarian community but for anyone looking to lead a healthy lifestyle. This yearly event introduces a variety of vegetarian and vegan products from around the world to the Hong Kong residents. Taking place over three days, expect 600 brands showcasing vegetarian, vegan, green living, natural, and organic products.

When: February 17 to 19

Where: Hall 3FG, Hong Kong Culture and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Splendid Park Exhibition

Get your creative juices flowing at K11 Musea’s first art exhibition of the year. Splendid Park features the work of Michael Lau, who is known as Hong Kong’s godfather of designer toys. The exhibition is the first of its kind to show nearly 40 of Lau’s artworks such as paintings and sculptures, created from 2011-2022. Lau is the man behind the avant-garde figuring series, Gardener, which gained prominence in the 1990s.

When: Februa

Where: Kunsthalle, 6/F, K11 Art and Cultural Centre, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Oxfam Trailwalker

Oxfam Trailwalker is making a comeback after three years with around 400 teams slated to take part. The theme of the city’s largest annual hiking event is “Back on our feet, resilient in the face of change.” Similar to previous years, all funds raised are given to projects that address poverty and emergency relief services. In teams of four, participants will walk around 100 kilometres within 48 hours. This year, the event begins in Pak Tam Chung in Sai Kung and ends at Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long.

When: February 24 to 26

Where: Pak Tam Chung, Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Clouds, Power and Ornament – Roving Central Asia

Prepare to be amazed at CHAT’s (Culture for Heritage, Arts, and Textile) new exhibition titled, Clouds, Power and Ornament – Roving Central Asia. It will explore how Central Asian artists and designers use textiles as a medium of preservation, response, and cohesion. Keep an eye out for the ikat, a woven textile characterised by its elaborate and ‘blurred’ pattern and how it’s used to present a view of the region’s social and political landscape. Expect to see a diverse array of works, with a highlight of female artists.

When: February 25 to May 21

Where: CHAT, The Mills, 45 Pak Tin Par Street, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong

The First Slam Dunk Pop-up

To coincide with the First Slam Dunk’s release in Hong Kong, Times Square is bringing a pop-up of the popular basketball manga to life. Covering an area of over 4,000 square feet, visitors can browse through over 100 store-exclusive items for purchase. This includes collectables straight from Japan and Taiwan, as well as locally designed limited edition products like mugs, clocks, home essentials, and caps to name a few.

When: Now until March 31

Where: Shop 517–519, 5/F, Times Square, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Starry Double Friday Feature

Every Friday night, experience a different kind of movie watching. Water World Ocean Park screens films every week, each with a different theme. Expect romantic classics, singalongs, or comedies as you chill out on the tube. Thanks to the indoor thermostatic system and outdoor heat lamps, you’ll be warm and cosy throughout the night. A full-day ticket costs HKD 168 while movie night-only tickets cost HKD 88 for admission from 6 to 9 pm. Visit the official website to see the movie lineup.

When: Every Friday in February

Where: Water World Ocean Park, 33 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Got your calendar sorted?