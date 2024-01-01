The best events in HK this January for a memorable start to 2024

Say hello to 2024! We know that most of you might still be recovering from the holiday blues or busy coming up with your New Year’s resolutions (or not). But it’s time to start the year right! After all, a new year (and new month) also means exciting new things to do in Hong Kong. While January might be a quiet month compared to December or February, there are still a lot of Hong Kong events you can’t miss out on. See our top picks of the best things to do in Hong Kong this month.

Get over your holiday blues with a visit to art exhibitions that pay homage to a timeless Hong Kong icon or the beauty of the ocean. Keep yourselves occupied at the Hong Kong Marathon or enjoy the thrilling new rides and games at the AIA Carnival. Don’t make your pets feel left out with all the fun because this month, you can bring them over to the Hong Kong Pet Show. Mark these Hong Kong events down, and your January is sorted.

Hong Kong events: The best things to do in January

1. “Timeless Diva: Anita Mui” Exhibition

Celebrate the life and the legacy of local icon, Anita Mui through this new exhibition at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum. Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of her death, the exhibition features 70 items from various moments in Mui’s life. Some of these include her stage costumes, a signed vinyl record of ‘Fair Lady’, and several awards that she won. Of course, the exhibition also has movie posters, film stills, and videos that showcase her life.

When: From now until September 2, 2024

Where: Hong Kong Heritage Museum, 1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin, Hong Kong

Website: hk.heritage.museum/en

2. Hong Kong Toy & Games Fair

See the best, latest, and most innovative toys at the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair. Make sure to drop by the World of Toys pavilion which will feature European exhibits. But there will also be a strong lineup from Asia with pavilions from South Korea and Taiwan and exhibitors from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. This year, there will be a new Collectible Toys zone for kids and adults who love collecting toys. Sustainability will also take centre stage at the Green Toys zone, exhibiting eco-friendly creations.

When: January 8 to 11

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Website: hktdc.com/event/hktoyfair/en

3. Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Choral Fantasy Concert

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 at the Choral Fantasy Concert. It is the same performance they delivered 50 years ago on January 11, 1974! Now, to commemorate their golden jubilee, audiences can witness performances of the two works again. This time, sopranos Louise Kwong and Yuki Ip, mezzo-soprano Samantha Chong, tenors Chen Yong and Freddie Tsang as well as bass-baritone Apollo Wang will be joining. Pianist Rachel Cheung will also be a part of the performance.

When: January 12 and 13

Where: Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Website: hkphil.org

4. Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon

Get your best running shoes ready because the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon will return this month! One of the major sporting events in the city, this year’s edition sees an increased quota of up to 74,000 runners. The marathon and half marathon will start at Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui and go all the way to Victoria Park. Meanwhile, the 10 km run will begin at the Island Eastern Corridor and end at Victoria Park. Winners will receive HKD 10,000 as a cash prize!

When: January 21

Where: Various starting points depending on the route

Website: hkmarathon.com

5. Hong Kong Pet Show

Gather your furry friends for the Hong Kong Pet Show which brings together the largest number of pet food and supplies brands in Hong Kong. Browse through the various pet-related products and enjoy shopping with your furry friends. In addition, attendees can also join several activities such as lectures and workshops related to pets.

When: January 25 to 28

Where: Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition Hall

Website: exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/petshow2024

6. AIA Carnival

The annual AIA Carnival returned in December and still runs until this month! So, don’t miss the chance to enjoy new rides, games, and prizes. There are 29 thrilling rides to try (we dare you) as well as over 30 carnival games, and interactive zones. Plus, carnival-style dining options are also available to boost your energy. Another highlight of this edition is the circus attractions which feature talented performances from across the globe.

When: Now until February 25

Where: Central Harbourfront

Website: aiacarnival.com

7. Blutopia

Immerse yourselves in the beauty of the ocean at the world’s ‘first’ digital art aquarium, Blutopia. Located at Airside mall, the exhibition showcases research data that have been converted into interactive underwater artworks. Make your way across the five zones, each representing a unique characteristic of the ocean floor. One of the highlights is Symphilia, a large-scale coral reef installation that fuses Mixed Reality (MR) with the art of crochet. Admission is free as well but make sure to reserve a spot via the NF Touch mobile app.

When: Now until January 19

Where: Airside, Gate 33 Gallery, Shop 312 & Education Hall, Shop 216

Website: airside.com.hk/en/

Featured and hero image credit: airsidehk/Instagram