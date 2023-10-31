Hip-hop festival to island tours: 10 unmissable events in HK this November

Ah, November! There might be no public holiday during the month but don’t worry, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Hong Kong! From sporting events to concerts and fitness expos, see our top picks of the best events you can’t miss this November.

November has plenty in store for Hongkongers. Many flagship events will be returning to full capacity in addition to successful ones that ran during the pandemic. History in the making, the Gay Games will be held in Asia for the first time. The Hong Kong Pride Parade will also be holding an exhibition, fair, and workshops. These events are ideal for sports lovers and those looking to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

On the cultural front, make time to attend exciting performances from the best hip-hop stars in South Korea or enjoy classical music from renowned artists across the globe. Cinephiles will also need to mark down the upcoming Hong Kong French Film Festival and the All About Us Festival. Well, what did we tell you? There are so many things to do, right?

Save this list to make sure you don’t miss out on any of these events happening in November.

Hong Kong events: The best things to do in November

1. Gay Games Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023 (@gaygameshk2023)

The much-anticipated Gay Games will finally be happening this month! It marks the first Gay Games to be held in Asia, involving 18 sports staged in various venues across Hong Kong. More than 2380 athletes from 40 countries will be attending the event. This year, the Dragon Boat Race and mahjong have been specifically added to complete the Hong Kong experience. In addition to the sporting events, there will be two nights of spectacular gala concerts with international and local stars. This includes Aussie queen Courtney Act, Filipino F&B singer Jason Dhakal, and British-Ghanian drag artist Darkwah.

When: November 3 to 11

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Website: gghk2023.com

2. Musicus Fest 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musicus Society (@musicussociety)

Musicus Society’s annual flagship event will be back in full scale this year, featuring a variety of month-long performances. This year’s edition sees prolific artists from Austria, Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and Hong Kong. World-famous chamber orchestra Camerata Salzburg will perform in not one but two concerts alongside artistic director Trey Lee as the solo cellist. French-Canadian pianist Louis Lortie will be wow-ing the audience with his elegant music while violinist Aaron Chan will showcase his skills as a young rising performer.

When: November 11 to December 3

Where: Hong Kong City Hall and Former North Kowloon Magistracy

Website: musicussociety.org

3. New World Harbour Race

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New World Harbour Race (@newworldharbourrace)

The annual New World Harbour Race will plunge into deeper heights as it returns in full scale this month. In fact, the organisers increased the quota to a maximum of 4,000 swimmers! For the first time ever, the harbourside playpark will make its debut on the event day. It will welcome visitors to enjoy six recreational activities including trampolines and swings—all mounted on two large floats. For the race, swimmers will make their way across Victoria Harbour, starting in Wan Chai and all the way to Tsim Sha Tsui.

When: November 12

Where: Victoria Harbour (starting in Wan Chai)

Website: hkharbourrace.com

4. Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 西貢海藝術節 Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival (@skhartsfestival)

The second edition of the Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival will continue to immerse visitors in the captivating stories and wonders of the island. For three months, visitors will be able to embark on free guided tours in Cantonese (Tuesday to Sunday), Mandarin, and English (Friday to Sunday and public holidays). Each will unveil a unique facet of the island. There will be six distinctive routes to follow that celebrate the island’s rich diversity and culture. For instance, “Catholic Approaches” will allow visitors to trace 300 years of Catholic history on the island.

Meanwhile, “Arriving in the Hakka Field” will teach visitors how the nomadic Hakka people found their roots on the salt-producing island. Adventure lovers will love the “From Far Away to Nowadays” tour which will explore the remarkable topography of Sharp Island. If you’re not keen on taking a tour, Mondays will be self-exploration days. In addition to the tours, there will be special activities in the islands as well as opportunities to interact with artists and learn about their artworks.

When: November 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024

Where: Yim Tin Tsai, Sharp Island, Kau Sai Chau, High Island, Sai Kung Waterfront Park near Sai Kung Pier

Website: skhartsfestival.hk

5. All About Us Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Us 影像無國界 (@ifvaallaboutus)

ifva’s All About Us Film Festival will continue to connect stories of minorities. This year, the themes of separation and dispersion caused by history, war, and migration will be the focus. In addition, there will be screenings of the short films created by local ethnic minority youth with the help of film mentors. And for the first time ever, there will be an exhibition and human library on display that will show the experiences of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority.

When: November 17 to 26

Where: Various venues around Hong Kong

Website: ifva.com/aauff2023

6. K-Hip Hop Fest in Asia (Swagger)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Hallyu Entertainment (@official_hallyu)

Some of South Korean hip-hop’s biggest names will be heading to Hong Kong for a music festival! K-Hip Hop Fest in Asia (Swagger) will kick off in Hong Kong and then make its way to Taipei and Macau before the big event in South Korea. Performers include GIRIBOY, Chillin Homie, Roh Yun Ha, Kid Milli, Han Yo Hn, and lIlBOI. Most of them have participated (with some winning) in the rap competition, Show Me the Money. Don’t miss the exciting performances of these hip-hop artists!

When: November 17

Where: Star Hall, KITEC

Website: premier.hkticketing.com

7. Hong Kong Pride Parade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong Pride Parade 香港同志遊行 (@hkprideparade)

Following three long years, the Hong Kong Pride Parade will be taking place without social distancing measures. The theme for the pop-up exhibition this year will be “A Journey with Rainbow GPS”, referring to the uphill battle that LGBTQ individuals face. The exhibition will continue to shed light on the LGBTQ experience in Hong Kong. Other than the exhibition, there will also be a mini-fair, guided tours, and workshops to join.

When: November 18 to 19

Where: The Wave, 8/F, 4 Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong

Website: hkpride.net

8. Prison Yard Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大館 Tai Kwun (@taikwun.hk)

Tai Kwun will bring back its Prison Yard Festival for a second time following last year’s success. During the festival, Tai Kwun will transform into a performance space. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the intimate atmosphere as the music plays. The festival will ring together musicians, instrumentalists, composters, and performers to share music around the former prison. There will be eight programmes including the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble’s debut performance in Hong Kong. On the local front, Hong Kong-born pianist Chiyan Wong will give a piano recital, revisiting a Mozart piano concerto from the perspective of a celebrity composer and performer. Local pianist Shelley Ng will also play her own personal rendition of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’ throughout the festival.

When: November 20 to 30

Where: Tai Kwun

Website: taikwun.hk

9. Hong Kong French Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong French Film Festival (@hk_frenchfilmfestival)

This year’s Hong Kong French Film Festival will screen a selection of more than 50 films. French talents including celebrities, writers, and directors will make the event more exciting as they attend a series of events in town. There will be two animations, four documentaries, and a retrospective of eighteen films spanning 70 years of French cinema. The opening film will be the Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, Anatomy of a Fall and will highlight one of the key themes this year: justice. Another issue the festival will explore is about relationships. Tran Ahn Hung’s The Pot au Feu will highlight this theme. The movie won the Best Director award at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to the screenings, film critic Jean-Pierre Lavoignant will also be presenting a series of lectures on the work of renowned directors. Lastly, as part of the 70th anniversary of co-organiser Alliance Française, there will be a special photo exhibition on famed photographer Luc Roux’s work.

When: November 22 to December 12

Where: Various cinemas across Hong Kong for the screening, Soho House for the exhibition

Website: hkfrenchfilmfestival.com

10. Hong Kong Fitness + Wellness Expo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Launching Q4 2023 (@zupe.life)

After its successful event in March, the Hong Kong Fitness + Well Expo will be back for the third time in less than two years. The two-day mega event will take place in its largest venue ever at the AsiaWorld-Expo, welcoming over 15,000 visitors including 2,500 HYROX racers. Attendees can expect a series of stages including the Fitness Stage, Yoga Stage, and all-new Talk Stage. There will also be an international line-up of instructions from an array of disciplines including dance, fitness, and yoga.

When: November 25 to 26

Where: AsiaWorld-Expo

Website: fitnesswellnessexpo.hk

All images credit: Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival