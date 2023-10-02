Halloween party to cultural festivals: 11 amazing events you can’t miss this October

Spooky October is here. So, you can expect a wide range of Halloween-related events. And while you’ll be spoiled for choice with what’s on offer, there are also various different things to do in Hong Kong. From an exhibition highlighting the city’s historic buildings to a festival showcasing the best of South Korea, and a fair that boasts the intersection of fine art and digital art. See our top picks of the best things to do in Hong Kong this October.

This month, you’ll be treated to a diverse list of events. The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be back after a five-year hiatus. Big art and cultural events like the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival, Fine Art Asia, and Digital Art Fair will return to full capacity since the pandemic. Of course, you also can’t miss Freespace Jazz Fest and the Shi Fu Miz Festival.

Save this list for events happening in October!

Hong Kong events: The best things to do in October

1. Heritage Fiesta

The Heritage Fiesta will exhibit 10 declared monuments and historic buildings that are related to greening and landscape. There will be free guided tours during the entire exhibition. All the participating monuments are graded historic buildings including the Cattle Depot Artist Village, the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, and the Lei Yue Mun Park. Visitors will be able to visit the buildings, collect specially designed stamp prints, and learn more about their history.

When: October 1 to November 31

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Website: heritage.gov.hk

2. Festive Korea

Festive Korea is back! The 13th edition of the festival returns with even more programmes under the theme of “Closer to Korea”. Expect more than 40 cultural events and activities spanning performing arts, visual arts, films, sports, food, and more. Among the programme highlights will be a number of performing groups from South Korea. Don’t miss the flagship event, “Korea Square” which will take place at the PMQ Courtyard. You will be able to browse through an array of Koran delights and products. Visit the official website to see the full schedule!

When: Throughout October and November

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Website: hk.korean-culture.org

3. Fine Art Asia

The 2023 edition of Fine Art Asia will showcase exquisite antiques, ceramics, art, design, photography, and more. The event is the only fair in Asia that exhibits a wide range of collectable fine art from Asia and around the world. This year, attendees can expect to also see a range of Japanese and Chinese crafts.

When: October 5 to 8

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Website: fineartasia.com

4. Freespace Jazz Fest

Now in its fifth year, the Freespace Jazz Fest will have an increased list of jazz talents. This year, there will be more than 500 jazz musicians from 11 countries, ready to dazzle the crowds. Expect to see over 100 performances from different styles and eras. The festival will also include DJ booths, an arts and crafts market, food and drinks, art installations, and activities for the whole family!

When: October 3 to 8 and 26

Where: Freespace Jazz Fest

Website: westkowloon.hk/en/jazzfest

5. Hong Kong International Photo Festival

This year’s Hong Kong International Photo Festival will mark the return of Satelite Exhibitions, featuring six overseas partners. So, prepare to be inspired by the artistry of these creatives from around the globe. Other than the exhibition, there will also be a photobook-making workshop with Yumi Goto, an embroidery workshop, and more. Stay tuned on the official website for the full schedule.

When: October 5 to November 19

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Website: hkipf.org.hk

6. Haunted Kong Festival

There will be a ton of Halloween parties this month! But one you can’t miss is the Haunted Kong Festival. The event lineup will consist of attractions such as haunted houses, magic performances, exhibitions, a bazaar, a beer festival, and more. The haunted house is no doubt the highlight, so prepared to step back in time to 1980s Hong Kong and delve into the origins of “The Seven Gates”.

When: October 7 to 8, 14 to 15, 21 to 22, 27 to 29, 31

Where: The Pulse, 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay

Website: thepulse.com.hk

7. Tong Chong Street Market

Tong Chong Street Market’s Beer Festival is here—the ultimate event for booze lovers! Enjoy four hours of free-flow beer with a mouthwatering selection of dishes. This year, there will be a beer-tastic playground in the new Taikoo Garden. There will also be a range of exciting games to enjoy like the larger-than-life beer pong, pickleball, tube table tennis, and a corn hole. Central to this year’s festival will be an exclusive collaboration with local food upcycling start-up BREER, which uses surplus bread from local bakeries to craft its unique brews. There will also be a one-of-a-kind Pandan Milkshake IPA created exclusively for the festival so don’t miss it!

When: October 12 to 14

Where: Tong Chong Street, Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay

Website: facebook.com/tongchongstreetmarket

8. Hong Kong Asian Film Festival

The Hong Kong Asian Film Festival this year will screen almost 100 Asian films! Most of them were also part of various international film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. One of the opening films will be Coweb which stars renowned South Korean actor Song Kang-ho. The actor will also be having a masterclass on October 14. Other opening films include Time Still Turns the Pages and In Broad Daylight.

When: October 13 to November 13

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Website: hkaff.asia/en

9. Digital Art Fair

The Digital Art Fair will take place in a new venue: K11 Musea. This year will see the return of all the fair’s special zones: Prestige, Immersive, Pioneer, Virtual, and Inspire. The focus will be on artificial intelligence (AI) and as such, the selection this year will highlight the scope and diversity of the medium. The fair’s signature Immersive Room will allow visitors to experience innovative digital art through multiple senses. Meanwhile, the biggest names in digital art will have their work at the Prestige Zone, which will show how galleries and digital platforms fuse technology with fine art. The Pioneer Zone will be dedicated to emerging artists who are shaping the digital art scene while the Virtual Zone will plug visitors into another world.

When: October 19 to 23

Where: K11 Musea

Website: digitalartfair.io/hk2023

10. Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

After five long years, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will finally return this month! The city’s largest outdoor dining event will have 300 booths featuring global food and wine offerings. Wine will be at the forefront this year, with the festival showcasing wines from 36 countries around the world. But attendees can still expect gourmet experiences including the first-ever Tasting Theatre, where a number of hands-on workshops will be available.

When: October 26 to 29

Where: Central Harbourfront

Website: discoverhongkong.com/eng

11. Shi Fu Miz Festival

Shi Fu Miz Festival will be taking place in Cheung Chau this year. Near the island’s idyllic sand beaches, four stages will be set up in the grasses of Sai Yuen Farm. The focus this year will be on music lifestyle, well-being, family, and scenography. The line-up will consist of international, regional, and local acts coming from places such as the Netherlands, Thailand, Japan, Germany, and of course, Hong Kong. This year, the festival will partner up with One Tree Planted and with each ticket sold, Shi Fu Miz will plant one tree towards a reforestation project in the Philippines.

When: October 27 to 29

Where: Cheung Chau

Website: shifumiz.com

Featured and hero image credit: Shi Fu Miz