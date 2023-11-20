Hong Kong’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to shop right now!

Everyone’s favourite shopping season is back. This year, Black Friday takes place on November 24, 2023, and we have hunted the web for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale in Hong Kong. Expect deals on fashion, skincare, make-up and gift sets as fan-favourite fashion and beauty brands like ASOS, Sephora and more get in on the action.

If you’ve been waiting for a head-to-toe wardrobe upgrade, fashion labels have everything from Black Friday accessories deals to discounts on designer items. Not sure where to look? We’ve curated an edit of the very best Black Friday 2023 deals in Hong Kong. From fashion to lifestyle, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of the maddest discounts, sales and deals of the YEAR!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: Best deals of 2023

Fashion

ASOS

Run (don’t walk) to ASOS for deals on all of your faves. Expect huge things from November 24, going all the way through to Cyber Monday on November 27. Yes, we’re talking massive discounts on all your favourite designer brands (850+ of them!) and all your wardrobe essentials – everything from winter coats and jackets to suits, sportswear, party, and dresses. Use the code SPORTY25 and get 25% off on sportswear. The list is endless!

Check out ASOS sale here

Farfetch

Your biggest mistake would be to sleep on Farfetch’s Black Friday deals. You’ll want to keep an eye on the brand’s site for statement pieces and chic basics as Farfetch offers up to 50% off on all its products.

Check out Farfetch sale here

Zalora

This Black Friday don’t miss out on all the major discount deals. You can pick the choicest products at knock off prices as Zalora offers 80% discount on fashion, and beauty electronic items. The sale starts on November 23 at 12 pm.

Check out Zalora sale here

Cotton:on

The sale you have been waiting for all year is here. Cotton:on is offering up to 30% off site wide on all its products.

Check out Cotton:on sale here

Adidas

Your wish list just got a major upgrade as Adidas offers up to 85% off on its exclusive items. So, don’t wait to explore deals on shoes, clothing, accessories and more!

Check out Adidas sale here

Lululemon

If you’re looking to score some activewear today, take a peek at these lululemon finds you won’t want to miss! The massive discounts are an extra bonus.

Check out Lululemon sale here

Beauty

Sephora

Feeling fancy? This Black Friday could be a great time to finally splurge on make-up at Sephora. The Sephora sales starts online at 10 pm on November 22. Save up to 25% off with a minimum spent of HKD 1200.

Check out Sephora sale here

Lookfantastic

Use the code BFPARTY and shop the biggest sale of the year with up to 73% off on your favourite brands. Also, enjoy an additional 10% off at checkout when you spend HKD 1,300.

Check out Lookfantastic sale here

Strawberry.Net

Repeat after us. You can never have too many lipsticks. That’s why this Black Friday is the perfect time to hit up Strawberry.net. They are offering massive discounts on your favourite cosmetic and skincare brands.

Check out Strawberry.net sale here

Lifestyle

Crate and Barrel

Browse Crate & Barrel’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals 2023 to and enjoy up to 30% off on bedroom furniture, top kitchen brands and more.

Check out Carte and Barrel sale here

Dyson

The Dyson Black Friday deals we have been waiting for are finally here. This Black Friday, save up to HKD 2480 on the latest technology. Now is the best time to shop for vacuums, air purifiers and hair dryers on the brand’s site.

Check out Dyson sale here

Casetify

Make your phone case one in a million with hundreds of prints and endless customisations. Use the code BF2023 and get up to 30% off on purchase of three items.

Check out Casetify sale here

Amazon

Amazon is synonymous with Black Friday sales. So, if you have been looking to upgrade your home theatre set or your phone, hop on to Amazon to get massive discounts on appliances, tech, clothing and more!

Check out Amazon sale here

iHerb

iHerb’s annual sale is here. The brand is offering up to 40% off on supplements and blender bottles.

Check out iHerb sale here

Hong Kong Disneyland

Enjoy a magical Disneyland staycation as Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hotels offers a 40% off on rooms starting at HKD 960 per night! Offer lasts until December 6, 2023. So, hurry and book your dream stay!

Check out Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel sale here

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

When do the Black Friday sale start?

The Black Friday sale in Hong Kong is on 24 November, Friday. However, a lot of brands have already gone live with their sales.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving Day (always the fourth Thursday of November) and popularly marks the start of the holiday shopping season.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

You can find the best Black Friday deals in Hong Kong across eCommerce platforms including Amazon, Zalora and Sephora that offer massive discounts and offers and official websites of the brands.

Which brands have Black Friday sales?

Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands including Amazon and Sephora have amazing offers for Black Friday.