Black Friday sale 2022: The best deals in Hong Kong to grab right now!

After a season of significant shopping deals (thanks to Singles’ Day!), it’s hard to imagine any sales are still left to shop. But with Black Friday, our shopping antics are just getting started. This year’s Black Friday sale in Hong Kong is poised to be some of the best! So regardless of what you’re looking for, you’ll likely be able to save big on it!

These Black Friday deals will upgrade your holiday wardrobes and give you plenty of gifting inspiration. From sales on designer handbags and boots to discounts on trendy wardrobe essentials, we’re here to help you scoop out the best deals. So, get your hands on them before the styles inevitably sell out. Your credit card (and wardrobe!) will thank you for it later.

Black Friday sale in Hong Kong: The best shopping deals of 2022

Fashion Brands

1. ASOS

Everyone’s favourite ASOS has kickstarted the shopping extravaganza. Upgrade your festive wardrobe as ASOS offers up to 80% discount on all items.

Check out the ASOS sales here

2. Zalora

It is time to step up your fashion game with Zalora’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. You can get up to 80% discount on their products from November 24 to 28.

Check out the Zalora sales here

3. House of Avenues

Hong Kong’s favourite high fashion ladies’ footwear brand is offering 40% off on purchasing three pairs as a part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.

Check out the House of Avenues Sales here

4. Nike

Love the Swoosh? Do not miss out on Nike’s Black Friday sale and a chance to save up to 45% on your favourite pair of kicks.

Check out the Nike sales here

5.SSENSE

SSENSE allows you to shop designer clothing from over 500+ luxury and streetwear brands at 50% discounted prices. Isn’t that amazing?

Check out the SSENSE sales here

Beauty Brands

1. Sephora

Sephora is going big on the Black Friday deals. Sephora offers a 25% discount on the latest beauty products from makeup, skincare, and fragrances.

Check out the Sephora sales here

2. Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic has some brilliant offers this Black Friday. Use the code BFPARTY and get up to 73% off on the best beauty products for some dose of self-love.

Check out the Lookfantastic sales here

Lifestyle Brands

1. Fortress

Upgrade your tech gadgets, health, and home appliances as Fortress offer up to 53% discount.

Check out the Fortress sales here

2. Amazon

Amazon is synonymous with Black Friday sales. So, have you been looking to upgrade your phone or that home theatre set? Then, hop on to Amazon to get massive discounts on tech, clothing, appliances and more!

Check out the Amazon sales here

3. Apple

Get a gift card upon purchase of a brand-new Apple gadget this Black Friday. For more information, make an enquiry in the store.

Check out the Apple sales here

4. iHerb

Use the promo code BFCM25 and get 25% off on all the vitamins and supplements from November 25 to November 29.

Check out the iHerb sales here

5. Nordgreen

If you like to collect timepieces, this is your chance! The Nordic watch company offers 40% off across all product categories, including watches, jewellery and sunglasses.

Check out the Nordgreen sales here

6. Selfridges

Phew! A lot is going on at Selfridges for Black Friday. Stock up on designer womenswear, bags, jewellery and homeware and more!

Check out the Selfridges sales here

(Hero and feature image credits: Max Pixel)