Boys Like Girls to perform in Singapore this April 2024

Travelling to Singapore in April? You could be in luck. Legendary US pop-rock sensation, Boys Like Girls, is set to bring their electrifying energy and unforgettable anthems to your shores. A part of their Spring 2024 Southeast Asia Tour, the band is all geared up to send waves of excitement through Singapore, and also KL and Kota Kinabalu this April.

Boys Like Girls, the kings of 2000s pop-rock, are sure to transport fans back in time with nostalgic hits like The Great Escape. But the band isn’t just about nostalgia. They’re also about evolution and growth, as evidenced by their latest album, SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS, released in October last year. Fans can expect a sonic feast of both beloved classics and new tunes.

Boys Like Girls in Singapore 2024: Venue and ticket prices

Fans in Singapore can expect an epic night on 25 April, when Boys Like Girls play at the Capitol Theatre. The first stop on the band’s Spring Tour 2024 will take place in Manila at Araneta Coliseum, before they head to Malaysia for two nights, one at The Exchange Hall in Kuala Lumpur on 21 April, and the other at Sky Arena in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on 22 April. They’ll then head to Bangkok’s Lido Connect 2, before making their long-awaited stop in Singapore to perform hits like The Great Escape, Two Is Better Than One, and Hero/Heroine.

The American alternative rock, pop punk, and emo band’s latest album SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS released recently in 2023, just a year after they held their last Singapore concert in 2022.

Tickets for the upcoming concert in Singapore will go on sale on 15 January at 12pm, and more ticketing details will be released soon so stay tuned. Meanwhile, those who’re keen on the KL and Kota Kinabalu tickets will be able to cop theirs on the same day at 12pm here, at RM288 for General Admission and RM388 for VIP tickets.

The band’s Southeast Asia Tour doesn’t just end in Malaysia. They’re also set to bring their explosive performances to Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore, with more locations to be announced in the future. It’s a whirlwind of thrilling music and heart-pounding performances that’s set to make 2024 truly unforgettable.

Dates for the Boys Like Girls Southeast Asia Spring Tour 2024 below:

20 April 2024 – Manila, Araneta Coliseum

21 April 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, The Exchange Hall

22 April 2024 – Kota Kinabalu, Sky Arena

24 April 2024 – Bangkok, Lido Connect 2

25 April 2024 – Singapore, Capitol Theatre

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @boyslikegirls)