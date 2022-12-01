Cartier’s “Time Unlimited” pop-up celebrates a century of horological heritage, innovation and artistry

From 23 November to 11 December, experience Cartier’s adventures in and through time at Pacific Place, Admiralty.

Take a walk down the past, present and future with Cartier’s new exhibition Time Unlimited. Commemorating the watchmaker’s century-long horological history, the pop-up at Pacific Place in Admiralty is an all-inclusive experience decked in vibrant Cartier colour and design codes. Taking visitors through four interconnected chambers leading to a large, inviting central space that details the luxury brand’s watchmaking mastery, Time Unlimited includes visual and animated presentations of more than 100 watches, including treasures from the Cartier Collection, coveted Cartier Tradition pieces available for sale and novelties of the year.

Here’s everything you’ll see at Time Unlimited:

Watchmaker of Shapes

Entering through a revolving door, the first chamber showcases Cartier as a watchmaker of shapes, exemplified by a series of watches with varying contours. Five standouts include the square-faced Santos watch; the almost square-rectangle Tank watch; the oval Baignoire; the tortoiseshell-inspired case of the Tortue watch; and the abstract asymmetrical oval Crash watch.

Pioneering Spirit

The second chamber explores Cartier’s watchmaking journey beginning at the turn of the 20th century. Visitors are greeted with a montage of historical photographs and animations that detail the birth of the Santos watch, the brainchild of Louis Cartier and his friend, aviator and inventor Alberto Santos-Dumont.

Culture of Design

Heading into the next room, four timepiece icons — Santos, Tank, Panthère and Ballon Bleu — are presented in all their glory. Cartier’s culture of design is exemplified here as these signature watch shapes are formed with the precision of proportions and details in mind.

Technique Serves Beauty

The fourth and final chamber is a time tunnel detailing Cartier’s dedication to beauty. A striking black-and-red passage with video screens relays stories from the manufacture in La Chaux-de-Fonds and the Maison des Métiers d’Art in Switzerland, teaching visitors more about the brand’s craftsmanship expertise.

Animation and Interaction

The heart of the four Time Unlimited universes is a central space where visitors can touch and even try on Cartier’s contemporary models. Photo and video booths bring the watchmaking experience to life, whilst the Cartier manufacture in Switzerland can be visited via virtual reality technology. Also available is a personalisation wall dedicated to the Santos with a selection of coloured straps and an engraving service.

Time Unlimited opens from 23 November until 11 December at Level 1, Shop 100A, Pacific Place, Admiralty, Hong Kong. Registration is available online.