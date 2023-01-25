In Pics: Chinese New Year celebrations in China and around the globe

It is that time of the year when colours like orange, red, and golden rule various delectable cuisines and destinations across the globe. Chinese New Year, also famously known as the Lunar New Year is a renowned 16-day festival in China. The festival is globally celebrated among other Chinese communities as well, in countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Borocay in the Philipines, and several places where the Chinese community is strong.

When is the Chinese New Year celebrated?

Interestingly, the Chinese New Year doesn’t fall on the same date every year. However, it is commonly celebrated in late January or February. The dates of the festivity go hand in hand with the phases of the moon. Also familiar with the name Spring Festival – signifying the welcoming of a new life, the festival owns a different meaning every year.

Discover Luxury Experiences In Borocay Here

The Chinese calendar follows a 12-year cycle and each year is characterised by a different animal. The carnival is known for symbolising the major shift between zodiac signs. The year 2023 is marked as the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ and the celebrations have already commenced in full swing from Sunday, January 22, 2023. The year 2022 was marked as the ‘Year of the Tiger.’

Discover Luxury Experiences In Malaysia Here

The festival isn’t just a one-day affair. Traditionally, it goes on for 16 days and comes to an end on the full moon day with a surreal lantern festival. This year will see the festivities wrapping up with the brightening Lantern Festival on February 5, 2023. The primary celebrations take place in the first seven days in China and the country follows public holidays for those seven days.

Discover Luxury Experiences In Indonesia Here

During this time, China along with the other countries that celebrate this festival are beautified like a bride. Preparations for the Lantern Festival will commence on February 2 and it will be held on February 5, 2023. The arrangements for the New Year began on January 14 and continued till New Year’s Eve.

Let us give you a glimpse of how the countries celebrating the Chinese New Year are having a decorative charm at present.

Discover Luxury Experiences in Malaysia Here

Hero and Feature Image Credit: Shanghai Explore/Instagram

This story first appeared here.