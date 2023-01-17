Most spectacular Chinese New Year events and displays in Hong Kong

From January 22 to February 5, festivities go down globally to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It is the time of year that celebrates the first new moon of the lunar calendar and the changing of the Chinese zodiac sign (2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit). Chinese New Year is the liveliest and most vibrant time in Hong Kong. The city is abuzz with preparations for the festivities.
Traditionally, the Lunar New Year festivities in the city kick off with an annual night parade. The vibrant parade features costumes, massive floats, acrobats, and lion and dragon dances the grandstand. The parade is so popular among locals that the seats sell out quickly. In addition, Chinese New Year is when giant fireworks fill the sky above Victoria Harbour. With relaxed restrictions, this year calls for a special celebration as we welcome our loved ones back to the city.
Despite only having three public holidays, the festivities usually continue until the 10th to 15th day of the lunar calendar, giving you a lot of time to revel in the festivities. So, are you looking for ways to ring in the Year of the Rabbit? From exploring Hong Kong’s great outdoors to the grand events in the city, here are some of the best ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong.
Chinese New Year events in Hong Kong
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with one of the most incredible lion and dragon dance performances in town at The Peninsula Hong Kong. The lion and dragon dance symbolises prosperity and good luck for the new year, and the annual Chinese New Year performance is one of the most celebrated and respected traditions. The awakening ritual of nine lions and one dragon will begin on January 22 (subject to social distancing measures). A specially choreographed performance will follow the lion and dragon dance.
Visit Discovery Bay’s Chinese New Year Sunday Market to stock up on origami, fresh flowers, and other gorgeous festive offerings. A Mandarin mascot will also make an appearance in the market. Take your little ones along as they can partake in the festivities with the bunny face painting. What’s more, with you can also redeem a set of “Floral Jubilation” packets.
Celebrate a pink Chinese New Year with South Korea’s Esther Bunny. A gorgeous bunny den will be on display at the entrance of LCX till February 19. First, explore the giant Sweet Candy Box and then snap some Insta-worthy pics at the Bunny’s Kitchen and Bunny’s Wardrobe. You can also visit the bunny new year stalls and grab lucky gifts to ring in a prosperous year!
Local toymaker URDU collaborates with Times Square to redesign Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. Along with the lucky mascots, a pop-up in the Atrium will sell limited-edition Disney items. You can also get your hands on the exclusive URDU Fukuheya Disney collection. The Chinese blessing banners come complimentary with every purchase.
Why not visit the famous Wishing Trees in Hong Kong’s Lam Tsuen this Lunar New Year? Legends believe that throwing a joss paper onto them and wishing brings good luck in the new year. So, residents from around the city flock to the trees to pray for good fortune. They say the higher the paper lands on the branches, the higher your chance of fulfilling the wishes.
