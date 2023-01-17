Most spectacular Chinese New Year events and displays in Hong Kong

From January 22 to February 5, festivities go down globally to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It is the time of year that celebrates the first new moon of the lunar calendar and the changing of the Chinese zodiac sign (2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit). Chinese New Year is the liveliest and most vibrant time in Hong Kong. The city is abuzz with preparations for the festivities.

Traditionally, the Lunar New Year festivities in the city kick off with an annual night parade. The vibrant parade features costumes, massive floats, acrobats, and lion and dragon dances the grandstand. The parade is so popular among locals that the seats sell out quickly. In addition, Chinese New Year is when giant fireworks fill the sky above Victoria Harbour. With relaxed restrictions, this year calls for a special celebration as we welcome our loved ones back to the city.

Despite only having three public holidays, the festivities usually continue until the 10th to 15th day of the lunar calendar, giving you a lot of time to revel in the festivities. So, are you looking for ways to ring in the Year of the Rabbit? From exploring Hong Kong’s great outdoors to the grand events in the city, here are some of the best ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong.

(Hero and feature image credits: Kurayba/Instagram)

Chinese New Year events in Hong Kong