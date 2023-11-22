Make your holidays merrier at these Christmas markets and events in Hong Kong

The festive season is upon us! That means, it’s time to put up your Christmas decorations, set up the Christmas tree, and plan for your Christmas dinner. Other than that, Hong Kong will also be filled with Christmas lights and displays. Even better news? Christmas markets are back in full-scale since the pandemic, making the holiday celebrations even merrier. So, bring your whole family, friends, and loved ones to the best Christmas markets in Hong Kong.
Christmas will feel like Christmas again in Hong Kong again following the end of social distancing restrictions. With that, comes the return of the well-loved festive markets in full capacity. And this year, there are plenty of markets and events to attend! Whether you want to experience a car boot sale like the UK, an Australian-themed Christmas, or a European wonderland, these markets and events are a must. You don’t even have to travel outside of the city! In addition to selling themed products, the markets also have workshops and performances to make the celebrations even better. Here are our picks of the best Christmas markets and events in Hong Kong you can’t miss!
Don’t miss out on these Christmas markets and events in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Christmas Sharelebration! Pop-up Market
- Christmas Wonderland @ Discovery Bay
- Stanley Plaza’s Chillmas by the Sea Christmas Market
- CHKC Christmas Car Boot Market
- K11 Musea Christmas Palace
- White Christmas Street Fair 2023
- Hong Kong WinterFest Christmas Town
- Festival Walk “Walk with Me” Christmas Art Project
1 /8
For two days, over 20 local social enterprises will showcase seasonal products during the pop-up market. Expect Three Garden Road to transform into a full-filled carnival filled with interactive workshops and performances. For example, there will be flower-arranging and incense sachet-making workshops. Participating brands will also show how they contribute to sustainable development. In addition, there will be storytelling and Christmas card-making activities for children. Plus, a children’s choir will perform Christmas carols during the first day of the event! In the spirit of celebration, every penny spent at the pop-up will support more than 20 social enterprises in creating employment and training opportunities for disadvantaged communities.
2 /8
Starting November 24, festive lighting and Italian-themed decorations will light up every corner of Discovery Bay, welcoming everyone to a European-like Christmas wonderland. Discovery Bay’s landmark DB North Tower will become a 13-metre-tall replica of the Milan Cathedral and supported by four sets of three-metre-tall illuminating angles. There will also be a giant Christmas tree at the North Piazza. Other than the displays, visitors will also get to enjoy the Christmas Sunday Markets! Browse through a wide range of holiday-themed merchandise and enjoy music and dance performances. Don’t miss the captivating figure skating show on December 16 and 17, performed by the students of DB Ice Skating School. There are also Christmas caroling, Santa meet and greet sessions, and Christmas busking to enjoy!
3 /8
Stanley Plaza’s popular Christmas Market is back with Australian-themed decorations! The Chillmas by the Sea Christmas Market will span across three consecutive weekends in the picturesque seaside town. Visitors can indulge in a treasure trove of delights, with over 150 speciality stalls selling Christmas-themed merchandise, artisanal crafts, and more. To ensure seamless access to the market, there will be a complimentary shuttle bus service between Admiralty and Shau Kei Wan! And beyond the Christmas Market, visitors can also visit the game booths and photo spots, all taking inspiration from the traditions and charms of an Australian Christmas.
4 /8
A car boot sale originated in the UK where people sell goods, oftentimes used items, from their car booths. Now, you’ll get to experience that in Hong Kong! This market will focus on creative cultural products and crafts with added panoramic views of Victoria Harbour. To promote green living, vendors are encouraged to sell pre-loved and upcycled items. In addition, the market will raise funds for charity to spread love and care during the holiday season. There will also be food and games booths as well as outdoor shows and mini-concerts. The venue will be adorned with Christmas decorations made from recycled materials. Admission is free but registration is required here.
5 /8
K11 Musea will ring in the festive bells with the return of their Christmas pop-up! This year’s theme takes inspiration from the Crystal Palace, the site of the Great Exhibition in 1851. As such, visitors can expect to see whimsical delights from around the world. Part of the pop-up will include the world’s first-ever YouTube pop-up cafe, Rhythm & Brews. The team is collaborating with Ukiyo to bring unique blends to Hong Kong with an exclusive Christmas menu on top of live performances every weekend. The Sculpture Park will be home to a lavish Christmas village, surrounded by dazzling decorations. There will also be 25 booths selling various arts and crafts by local and international brands!
6 /8
View this post on Instagram
This famous street fair is back! This year, it will run longer, across two weekends, for the first time ever. The theme will be “CHOCOLAND” and as you can tell, there will be mouthwatering chocolate-inspired food and drinks. Of course, the fair will not be complete without shopping options and live entertainment. So, there will be a range of chocolate-themed attractions and photo spots, arts and crafts booths, carnival games, and so much more. Treat your eyes as Tong Chong Street transforms into a retro chocolate shop this year!
7 /8
For the first time ever, Hong Kong WinterFest’s Christmas Town will host an open-air Christmas Market at the Great Lawn. There will be around 25 speciality stores selling various products and gourmets. There will also be live performances for everyone to enjoy! Other than the market, visitors shouldn’t miss out on the return of the giant Christmas Tree at the Art Park. This year, there will also be a 10-minute fireworks show on designated dates. The sky will be illuminated with Christmas icons and symbols right by the seaside!
8 /8
View this post on Instagram
This year marks Festival Walk’s 25th anniversary, making the festive celebrations even more special! So, the famed mall will team up with eco-conscious artists from Hong Kong and Thailand to launch a special sustainable art project. During the holiday season, there will be mega-sized Christmas installations made from 10 tons of recycled metals and wood from Hong Kong. Be enchanted by the 18 fairytale mushrooms made in various shapes using recycled irons! There will also be 12 adorable wooden Christmas puppet sculptures made from recycled wood and dressed in clothing using recycled fabric. But that’s not all! Visitors will also love the sustainable Christmas market featuring local brands as well as a wreath-making workshop.
All images credit: Stanley Plaza
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What makes Christmas markets special?
Christmas markets sell Christmas-themed merchandise and limited edition products, making Christmas celebrations all the more enjoyable.
-What is the most famous Christmas market in Hong Kong?
There are many famous Christmas markets in Hong Kong including the ones at Stanley Plaza and Discovery Bay.