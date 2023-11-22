Make your holidays merrier at these Christmas markets and events in Hong Kong

The festive season is upon us! That means, it’s time to put up your Christmas decorations, set up the Christmas tree, and plan for your Christmas dinner. Other than that, Hong Kong will also be filled with Christmas lights and displays. Even better news? Christmas markets are back in full-scale since the pandemic, making the holiday celebrations even merrier. So, bring your whole family, friends, and loved ones to the best Christmas markets in Hong Kong.

Christmas will feel like Christmas again in Hong Kong again following the end of social distancing restrictions. With that, comes the return of the well-loved festive markets in full capacity. And this year, there are plenty of markets and events to attend! Whether you want to experience a car boot sale like the UK, an Australian-themed Christmas, or a European wonderland, these markets and events are a must. You don’t even have to travel outside of the city! In addition to selling themed products, the markets also have workshops and performances to make the celebrations even better. Here are our picks of the best Christmas markets and events in Hong Kong you can’t miss!

Don’t miss out on these Christmas markets and events in Hong Kong