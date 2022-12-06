Festive sales in Hong Kong: The best deals to shop your heart out

Did you miss out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Well, you are in luck as many brands are extending their sales for 12.12 and the festive season. So, your favourite clothing, accessories, and even shoes are still on sale. But most of the deals will last only a short time, so run, don’t walk to our list of the best Christmas deals to shop right now.

This is the time to make that luxe jeans purchase or get that designer bag that’s never been on sale. It can’t get any better, friends. So, check out all the Christmas sales happening this year ahead!

Christmas sales 2022: Best deals for the festive season

Fashion

Zalora

Zalora is bringing the biggest sale of the year from December 8 to December 13. Enjoy six full days of 12.12 deals ranging from 50% to 90% off. We’ve got our eyes on brands like Coach, Cucci, Burberry, and Timberland.

Check out the Zalora sales here

Levis

Levis is a one-stop shop for all your essentials this winter. So, hurry as Levis is running a sale on its incredible winter collection till December 11 only. You can get up to $150 off on a minimum spend of $900.

Check out the Levis sales here

I.T. H.K.

We’re excited to see what I.T. H.K. offers in this year’s Christmas sales. At LSA, we’re obsessed with the ‘buy one and get up to 30% discount’ offer. They are also offering an extra 10% off on purchases of $3000.

Check out the I.T. H.K. sales here

Farfetch

Shop for the world’s best designer pieces and get an extra 20% off, along with free shipping – we’re talking all the sequins, people. Be sure to pick your fave pieces ahead of time.

Check out the Farfetch sales here

Net-a-Porter

We can always count on Net-a-Porte for some fabulous festive deals. This year, Net-a-Porter offers up to 50% off on its products, including Jacquemus and Balmain.

Check out the Net-a-Porter sales here

Mr. Porter

Christmas sales are a great time to search for a statement look to wow your colleagues at the office Xmas party. Mr. Porter offers up to 50% off on selected items this season.

Check out the Mr. Porter sales here

Matchesfashion

It is the best time to get your hands on that limited-edition shoe and that designer bag. Matchefashion is offering up to 50% off on all its products.

Check out the Matchesfashion sales here

Beauty

Sephora

Snag holiday treats this festive season from Sephora. Also, come back each day till December 24 to unlock your daily offer with a minimum spend of $650.

Check out the Sephora sales here

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic usually goes hard with festive deals. Each drop gets us a little bit more excited each time. Use the code LFHK20 and save up to 20% on almost everything.

Check out the Lookfantastic sales here

Strawberrynet

Great news, girls. Stawberrynet festive deals are here. Get up to 50% off on all products and free shipping with no minimum spend. Isn’t this a fantastic deal?

Check out the Strawberrynet sales here

Lifestyle

Lenovo

Want to upgrade your laptop? Lenovo is offering up to 50% off on its products for 12.12 sales. You also get chance shopping vouchers worth $500.

Check out the Lenovo sales here

American Tourister

The holiday season is officially here. Stock up on your travel essentials and get up to 20% off on all the products. So, what is on our wishlist this year? We are eyeing the cabin bags.

Check out the American Tourister sales here

Dys on

Dyson has answered all our festive prayers. You can get a chance to win gifts worth $1000 with your Dyson purchase.

Check out the Dyson sales here

Park N Shop

Park N Shop has a slew of offers for the holiday season that you cannot miss!

Check out the Park N Shop sales here

Happy shopping!