Clockenflap unveils headliners and ticket details for its December edition

Music fans, there’s some great news for you! Clockenflap is back for another edition this year. The organisers just unveiled the lineup including the three main headliners. The event may be three months away but tickets are now up for grabs!

The music festival will take place from December 1 to 3 at the Central Harbourfront. Keep reading to find out more details!

Clockenflap 2023: Headliners, lineup and ticket details

The headliners for the December edition are J-pop super duo Yoasobi on Friday and British pop legends PULP on Saturday. As previously announced, Australian-Japanese rising superstar Joji will lead the Sunday performances.

In addition to the headliners, festivalgoers can expect a star-studded line-up. UK post-punk group IDLES, American singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek, and Taiwanese indie icon No Party For Cao Dong will also be performing. J-pop stars such as Atarashii Gakko and Wednesday Campanella will also rock the stage. Meanwhile, local hip-hop collective Yack Studio will make its debut at the festival.

Tickets for Clockenflap are now available at ticketflap.com. Prices start at HKD 1,990 for a three-day entry and HKD 1,280 for a single-day ticket. Children aged under three can attend the festival for free. Meanwhile, those aged between three and 17 years old need to purchase tickets. A three-day pass costs HKD 1,580 while a single-day ticket costs HKD 800.

More acts will be added to the Clockenflap lineup soon. So, stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

One of Asia’s premier outdoor music festivals

After three years, Clockenflap made its long-awaited return in March this year. It is Hong Kong’s largest outdoor music and arts festival and one of the biggest cultural events. In the March edition, legends Arctic Monkeys, The Cardigans, and Wu-Tang Clan graced the stage as headliners.

Other than the music performances, attendees can look forward to the outdoor environment complete with multiple stages. There will also be an array of F&B outlets, stalls, booths, and other side activities to do in between performances.

All images credit: Kitmin Lee