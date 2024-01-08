Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey and Tyler the Creator rumoured to headline the music festival

Over the years, the Coachella music festival has mastered the art of building anticipation by often delaying the annual lineup release, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the big announcement. Traditionally, 2 January has been the historical date for the lineup reveal every year. However, that wasn’t the case this year as attendees await the official lineup.

Every music enthusiast knows that the iconic music festival holds a prestigious status among festivals globally, drawing music enthusiasts and influencers, showcasing a lineup featuring top names from hip-hop, pop and EDM genres.

In 2023, the headliners BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny, attracted a slew of celebrity guests including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Evan Mock, Lil Nas X and TikTokers like Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio.

Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far. Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21. Register now to access the 2024 Advance Sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 11am PT at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. pic.twitter.com/DzxoqshQyR — Coachella (@coachella) June 12, 2023

So if you are curious to know everything about Coachella 2024, here are the rumoured headliners, the dates, ticket pricing and the event location.

Coachella 2024 headliners and artist lineup: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and more

According to HITS Daily Double, Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator are in talks to headline Coachella 2024 on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. There’s also speculation that Doja Cat might be the third headliner, but it is not officially confirmed yet. It has also been hinted that Peso Pluma is in consideration as another artist in the mix for Coachella 2024.

The publication also highlighted that this year’s lineup boasts the most diverse undercard yet, featuring a wide range of genres and global representation. It has also been reported that Dua Lipa chose not to participate due to timing conflicts, while Shakira’s team sought a headlining slot that the festival ultimately didn’t confirm.

Additionally, there are ongoing speculations about additional headliner contenders such as The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott for the festival.

It is a remarkable moment for both Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator as they are expected to headline Coachella for the first time. Del Rey debuted at Coachella in 2014 and was scheduled to return in 2020, which unfortunately got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Tyler, the Creator has a history with the music festival, having performed as part of Odd Future in 2011 and later as a solo artist in 2015 and 2018.

When and where is Coachella 2024 taking place?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 is set to span over two weekends in April, kicking off from 12 April to 14 April and continuing with the second weekend on 19 April to 21 April. The music festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, which is approximately a three-hour drive from Los Angeles and just about an hour away from Palm Springs.

Coachella 2024 ticket pricing and where to buy them

As of January 2024, Coachella tickets have been completely sold out for some time. Nonetheless, you can join the waitlists for both weekends through the music festival’s official website. Additionally, tickets are still up for grabs on Stubhub.

General admission tickets, which originally ranged from USD 499 to USD 599 plus booking fees, are currently being resold on StubHub for USD 471 to USD 485. VIP tickets, although sold out initially and priced between USD 1069 and USD 1269, are also available through the waitlist.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey)

This story first appeared here.

