Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ is about to arrive in Bangkok. If you are flying to Bangkok for the concert and looking for some sort of checklist as you prepare for the Coldplay Asia Tour 2024, it might be something just like this.

Concerts in Bangkok are a dime and dozen; when international stars announce an Asia tour, Bangkok is often on the list. But, that doesn’t mean these stars will return very soon if you miss them this time *cough* Taylor Swift *cough*. So, in order to make sure you have everything ready for the Coldplay concert in Bangkok, these are the things you need to prepare, and also things you may want to just leave at home. Coldplay Asia Tour 2024, we’re ready.

Coldplay Asia Tour 2024: How to prepare for the concert in Bangkok

Bring both your ticket and ID

If you want to snag a ticket to the Coldplay Bangkok concert now, they’re all sold out, unfortunately. For those who already have a ticket in hand, keep those tickets safe. In order to get into the venue, you must prove that the ticket is yours by letting them check your ID or passport to see if the names match. This procedure is to ensure there are no ticket scalpers, and there’s a high chance you will be denied entry if the names on the ticket and the ID do not match. Those with ‘Kubick Experience’ tickets and above can look out for a dedicated entrance and early entrance into the stadium.

It’s advised to arrive at least an hour before the Coldplay concert begins to make time for bag checks, and if you want to check out the merchandise shops. Those with ‘Ultimate Spheres Experience’ tickets have access to dedicated merchandise counters.

Don’t overpack

Those who have frequented concert venues will know that they limit what can get into the stadium more than you might think, so it’s best to keep what you pack to a minimum. Of course, official rules prohibit weapons, any kind of recording devices, and outside food and beverages, but also large bags, selfie sticks, tablets or laptops more than “7 in size, and laser pointers.

We recommend small bags you can carry in hand or cross-body, just so you can put your wallet and phone to keep safe when it gets crowded.

How to get to the stadium

The Rajamangala Stadium is located in Hua Mak subdistrict, and isn’t the most easy to reach, as it’s quite far from most public transportation methods. The popular method is to take the airport link to Hua Mak station, then take a taxi or bus. Buses route 40, 113, 71, 501, 60, 92, and 93 will take you to the stadium.

Some also choose to take the ferry to RU Pier, then a brief walk will get you to your destination. It’s not advisable to bring your own vehicle, as most public parking spots are more than a kilometre in distance from the stadium, and the traffic and parking fee don’t really help, either.

Places to stay

Hotels near Rajamangala Stadium are not very plenty, but there are a few places that will be just a quick taxi ride away. The only hotel within walking distance is Bangkok Interplace, which is located in the residential area just across the stadium, and also features a lot of street food options and cafes nearby.

Other options include Kantary House Bangkok Hotel around 2km away, or the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit if you wish to stay nearer to the BTS for convenience.

Prep your Coldplay Asia Tour playlist

Lastly, just so you get into the mood, hype yourself up before Coldplay arrives in Bangkok with a dedicated playlist.

[Hero and featured image credit: Coldplay/Facebook]