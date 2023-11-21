Coldplay Malaysia: Predictions for the British band’s potential setlist in KL

Unless you’ve been living under a rock without access to social media, then chances are you will already have heard about British pop-rock band Coldplay making their way over to local shores to take the stage this Wednesday (November 22nd).

Boasting a discography that stretches all the way back to their debut album, Parachutes, which was released back in 2000 (that’s 23 years ago if you’re keeping count!), it’s really anybody’s guess as to what Coldplay will bring to the Malaysian leg of their Music of The Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay Malaysia: Predictions for the band’s upcoming setlist

After all, the quartet is considered to be one of the most successful music acts in history with combined album sales numbering in the region of over 100 million, having grown from strength to strength in each succeeding record. This is in addition to organising two out of the 15 highest-grossing tours of all time, which only further cements their success among a truly global fanbase.

Where music is concerned, Coldplay has always been defined by one constant: experimentation. Their constant adaptability has seen the band veer between genres with fluid ease, granting them the inimitable ability to not only push the envelope of their sound signature, but also remain commercially viable in the process. Across the board, one can expect to enjoy everything from dream pop to baroque pop, and even more esoteric genres such as shoegaze in the band’s body of work.

Ahead of the upcoming Coldplay Malaysia concert, which is set to take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 22nd, here are some predictions for what the band could potentially have planned in their setlist based upon previous iterations of their concerts from this tour, as indicated by Setlist.fm.

As of right now, it is understood that the setlist for the Music of The Spheres tour across the board has been broken down into four separate acts titled after astrological bodies, namely: Planets, Moons, Stars, and Home. Each act comprises a selected handful of the band’s most memorable singles, which is used to thread together a cohesive narrative that will take audiences on a ‘journey into the unknown, and coming home having learned something new’, as the band explains it themselves.

Act I: Planets

Higher Power (Music of The Spheres) Adventure of a Lifetime (A Head Full of Dreams) Paradise (Mylo Xyloto) The Scientist (A Rush of Blood To The Head)

Act II: Moons

Viva la Vida (Viva la Vida, or Death and All His Friends) Something Just Like This Magic (Ghost Stories) Orphans (Everyday Life) Yellow (Parachutes)

Act III: Stars

Human Heart (Music of The Spheres) People of The Pride (Music of The Spheres) Clocks (A Rush of Blood To The Head) Infinity Sign (Music of The Spheres) Hymn for the Weekend (A Head Full of Dreams) Aeterna (Moon Music) My Universe (Music of The Spheres) Sky Full of Stars (Ghost Stories)

Act IV: Home

Sparks (Parachutes) Fix You (X&Y) Biutyful (Music of The Spheres)

Billed as a truly immersive and experiential event, concertgoers can expect a combination of the band’s signature live performance production hallmarks, which includes everything from confetti to light effects, and pyrotechnics.

With that said their ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of each concert will also see some changes being made to stage production, from the use of 100% biodegradable confetti and replacing Xyloband LED wristbands with PixMob ones, to the development of the first-ever mobile show battery that the band co-developed with BMW. It is believed that the implementation of these changes has managed to reduce the band’s touring emissions by 47% in the one year that they have been on the road.

Feature and hero image credits: Coldplay/Instagram