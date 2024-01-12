Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Hong Kong this March

Writer, actress, and funny woman Atsuko Okatsuka is touring the world, and will be landing in Hong Kong this March 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will hold a show in Hong Kong

Atsuko Okatsuka is known for her eccentric delivery and how she naturally turns her interesting daily life stories into comedy. Her crowd work is loved so much that she got her own standup special on HBO, being only the second Asian American woman to do so, after Margaret Cho. Later, she was listed as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2022” and her standup special received a lot of positive reviews from her audience, as well as in the press.

As part of her “Full Grown Tour,” she is confirmed to be coming to Hong Kong, spreading laughter and joy on March 14, 2024 at the West Kowloon Freespace. Atsuko will be telling stories about her time growing up — how she has now figured out and perfected everything from doing laundry to her relationship with the family.

Along with her appearance in Hong Kong, Atsuko will be appearing in other places in Asia, such as Bangkok and Singapore, before moving on to Australia and New Zealand.

You can find more information, as well as ticket sales at iFLYER.

