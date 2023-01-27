Creamfields is returning to Hong Kong with an exciting lineup

Big music gigs in Hong Kong are coming alive after going silent for over two years (no thanks to the pandemic). After Clockenflap, it is time for the iconic electronic dance music festival, Creamfields, to return to Hong Kong. Creamfields has announced an exciting lineup with Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers and Tiësto headlining the 2023 edition.

Running over two days on April 1 and April 2, it will be an epic party at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, with sets from some of the coolest names in electronic music.

Groove to house anthems, stadium techno and more

The most prolific music festival in Hong Kong, this two-day event sees DJs mix it up with cooler underground spin-masters. Expect a relentless mix of radio-friendly house anthems, stadium techno and fist-pumping trance.

Look forward to an exceptional performance by MK. In addition, host electronic music trio Above & Beyond and John Summit will also make an appearance at Creamfields this year. The bombastic two-day affair also features EDM favourites Baauer, Morten, Slushii, Pink Panda, and Blasterjaxx.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by creamfieldshk (@creamfieldshk)

Early bird tickets are up for grabs

With the promise of evenings of beat-filled bliss, tickets for the event are rapidly becoming the hottest thing in town. Get the early bird tickets via EventBrite. While the one-day ticket comes for HKD 1,088, the two-day ticket costs HKD 1,588. However, with the crazy demand, the prices can shoot up to HKD 1,388 and HKD 1,888, respectively. For a more personalised experience, get your hands on the VIP tickets for HKD 3,000.

The UK festival has organised previous Asia editions in mainland China and Taiwan. It made its Southeast Asian debut in Thailand and Vietnam last year. Follow Creamfields on Instagram and Facebook for more updates leading to the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by creamfieldshk (@creamfieldshk)

Lineup for Creamfields Hong Kong 2023

April 1

Above & Beyond

Baauer

Beauz

Calvin Harris

John Summit

Junior

Kastra

Lee Foss

MK

Tyson O Brien

DJ ISAAC

Miss K8

Shugz

SoundRush

The Prophet

Virtual Riot

April 2

Blasterjaxx

Chace

Crankdat

Deorro

Karlie

Morten

Pink Panda

Slushii

The Chainsmokers

Tiesto

Aly & Fila

Billy Gillies

Ciaran McAuley

Dan Stone

John O’ Callaghan

Luminn

So, get your glow sticks ready and pump yourself full of energy drinks – you’ll need it.

(Hero and feature image credits: creamfieldshk/Instagram)