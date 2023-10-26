ENHYPEN announces concert dates in Asia, including a two-day show in Macau

K-pop group ENHYPEN just added new dates to their ‘Fate’ world tour! It includes seven shows across Asia in early 2024. To kick off the year, ENHYPEN will be rocking the stage in Macau for a two-day concert.

The septet will also be making stops in Taipei and Singapore before wrapping up the Asia leg of the tour in the Philippines. The announcement comes just as the group wrapped up their seven-day-long tour in the US.

ENHYPEN adds concert dates in Asia: Details to know

The seven-piece started off the tour in Seoul in July of this year. Then, they headed off to Japan and played two shows each in Osaka and Tokyo. The group spent the entire October performing across the US.

As of now, no ticketing details have been announced. So, keep your eyes peeled for updates on their label’s social media account. But make sure to mark your calendar for the dates of their concerts!

01.13-14 – Taipei, NTSU Arena

01.20-21 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

01.27-28 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

02.03 – New Clark City, Philippines

K-pop powerhouse on a continuous rise

ENHYPEN is made up of Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They were the first boy group from BELIFT LAB and debuted in 2020 following their participation in the survival show, I-Land.

Since entering the scene, the group just kept smashing records, starting off with ‘BORDER: DAY ONE’. It achieved the biggest first-week sales for a single album among the groups that debuted the same year. Less than three years later, they continued their rise as K-pop powerhouses, possessing three million-selling albums, which all ranked on the Billboard 200 chart. Beyond music, the members are also fashion icons, with the group becoming the face of Prada.

The announcement of the Asia leg of the tour also comes as the group gears up for the upcoming release of their fifth mini album, ‘Orange Blood’. It is scheduled for release on November 17 and serves as a sequel to ‘Dark Blood’. So, you can expect that ENHYPEN might perform some songs from the album during their concert in Macau and the rest of Asia.

All images credit: BELIFTLAB/Twitter