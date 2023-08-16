Epik High announces concert dates in Asia, including Macau and Taipei

Attention, High Skools! South Korean OG hip-hop group Epik High is returning to Asia! The trio will be holding a concert in Macau this September. They will also make stops in Taipei and Singapore in the same month.

The upcoming three shows are part of their ALL TIME HIGH TOUR which kicked off in July. Keep reading to find out more details about the Asia leg of the tour!

Epik High’s concert in Macau and ticketing details

The hip-hop trio will first head to Taipei and then perform for fans in Macau. Then, they’ll wrap up the tour in Singapore. Mark your calendar for the dates below.

09.16 – Taipei (New Zepp Taipei)

09.17 – Macau (Broadway Theatre)

09.23 – Singapore (Pasir Panjang Power Station)

Tickets for Epik High’s concert in Macau will go on sale on August 17 at 12 pm via Broadway Macau or the hotline +853 8883 3383. Prices start at MOP/HKD 688, MOP/HKD 1088, and MOP/HKD 1488.

Ticket holders can enjoy several fan benefits. Those who purchased the MOP/HKD 1488 tickets will get a group photo (300 winners), a signed poster (20 winners), and a signed CD (10 winners). Meanwhile, MOP/HKD 1088 ticket holders will receive a group photo (70 winners) and a signed poster (10 winners). MOP/HKD 688 ticket holders will also get a group photo (10 winners). All group photos will be in groups of 13 ticket holders.

A leading hip-hop group in South Korea

Since entering the scene in 2001, Epik High established themselves as one of the leading hip-hop groups in South Korea. They have gained a cult following and their music received critical praise. In fact, many contemporary hip-hop artists such as BTS’ RM and Suga list the group as musical inspirations.

The trio is made up of frontman Tablo, turntablist DJ Tukutz, and producer Mithra Jin. Their humble beginnings started off in the underground hip-hop scene before releasing their debut album, ‘Map of the Human Soul’ in 2003. The following year, they put out their second album ‘High Society’ and began to slowly gain success. Their third album, ‘Swan Song’ was originally supposed to be their last but it performed well and received praises, catapulting the group into the spotlight.

They’ve spawned hit singles such as ‘Fly’, ‘Paris’, ‘Umbrella’ and more. Their extensive discography is also impressive, putting out seven more studio albums and three EPs. The group has also collaborated with a number of artists including IU, Oh Hyuk of Hyukoh, BTS’ RM and Suga, Heize, Sik-K, Hwasa of Mamamoo and more. The decorated hip-hop group have done several concert tours across the world, solidifying their global following. In fact, they were the first South Korean act to play at Coachella.

We’re excited for Epik High’s concert in Macau!