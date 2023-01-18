Taiwanese Singer-songwriter Eric Chou will perform in Hong Kong

Fans can soon experience the stomach-flipping thrill of the lights going down at Eric Chou’s concert. Yes, the Taiwanese vocalist is returning to Hong Kong for a concert after five years.

Singer-songwriter Eric Chou will take over the Hong Kong stage for his concert Odyssey ~Journey. So, mark your calendars for February 25 and 26. Organisers have shortlisted the Hong Kong Coliseum for this most-anticipated event.

Eric Chou will play popular numbers at the concert

Sure to excite, Eric’s Hong-Kong-based fandom can expect to hear all the hits they know and love. So get ready to sing along to Eric’s classic love ballads like Unbreakable Love, How Have You Been? and What’s Wrong. He will also play a few tunes from his latest album, Say Too Much and Graduation.

Get the VIP tickets for a more personalised experience

While the general tickets are on sale on Urbtix’s website, customers of FWD Insurance can purchase presale tickets from FWD’s website. For a more personalised experience, grab the VIP ticket, which includes one concert ticket and a meet-and-greet session with Eric. Did you find yourself interested? Get the exclusive tickets for HKD 1,280 from Bookyay.

It’s hard to articulate just how much of a legend Eric Chou is! Chou first rose to fame with his single The Distance of Love for the Taiwanese drama The Way We Were. The song hit 100 million YouTube views, making him the youngest Mandopop artist to have accomplished such a title at that time. After that, the Mandopop singer-songwriter kept charting new heights. He won millions of hearts globally with hits like Let’s Not Be Friends Anymore and The Chaos. Chou beautifully turns painful emotions into love ballads that resonate with many. As a result, the Taiwanese media dubbed him the ‘king of lovelorn people’.

We can’t wait for that body-lifting rush of hearing 20,000 voices scream in anticipation of Eric.

(Hero and feature image credits: ericchou0622/Instagram)