The best Father's Day gift ideas to make your dad feel special
16 Jun 2023 06:05 PM

Nikita Mazindar Baruah
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it gives us more reasons to honour and celebrate these extraordinary men who have guided and nurtured us with unconditional love and care. So this year, go beyond the ordinary and surprise them with our list of the best Father’s Day gift ideas. Whether he is tech-savvy, a watch enthusiast or even a movie buff — from trendy fashion items to personalised keepsakes, there’s something for all dads in this gift guide.

Why is Father’s Day celebrated?

Father’s Day is dedicated to recognising the contributions, love and struggles of a father towards his children. While the exact history behind this day is not as well known as that of Mother’s Day, the concept of honouring fathers has been prevalent in various cultures for ages.

The modern-day celebration is believed to be inspired by the efforts of a woman from Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd, in 1909. She suggested having a day dedicated to fathers as she wanted to express appreciation towards her own father who took care of her and the family after her mother’s death.

Her efforts gained support, and the first Father’s Day was locally celebrated on 19 June 1910, to mark Dodd’s father’s birthday month. Several years later in 1972, the then-President of the United States of America, Richard Nixon, signed a proclamation that recognised it as a national holiday in the country. Mostly celebrated on the third Sunday of June across the world, some countries also celebrate Father’s Day on different dates. This year, Father’s Day falls on 18 June, globally.

Father’s Day celebration ideas

There are endless ways of making your father feel special. But to find the perfect idea to celebrate Father’s Day, look for things he loves doing. Whether it is hiking, playing a sport or simply fishing, you can plan a special outing together. If he is more of a movie buff, plan a movie marathon and treat him to homemade snacks while binge-watching films from his favourite genre.

Moreover, if he loves hosting people, you can gather the entire family and his friends for a fun game day filled with laughter. Play card games, board games and create lasting memories.

How to choose Father’s Day gifts?

Pay heed to your father’s interests and hobbies, along with his preferences and a wishlist (if he has one), to choose the best Father’s Day gifts. You can also think outside the box and opt for something that he may not have anticipated. This can also serve as the perfect opportunity to introduce him to new things and create new interests.

Here are some of the best Father’s Day gift ideas to try

1 /14

Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000
Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

HKD 458

Make your dad’s grooming sessions easy and seamless with the 23 piece kit by Philips. Featuring a versatile trimmer with multiple attachments, it provides precise and effortless trimming of hair and beard. The kit also includes a nose and ear hair trimmer and various styling combs. The Philips Norelco Multigroomer has long-lasting battery and high-performance blades that deliver professional results at home.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop on Amazon

2 /14

Adidas Y-3 Ultraboost Light
Adidas Y-3 Ultraboost Light

HKD 3499

Is your father into fitness? If yes, then he would love to don this classy pair of running shoes from Adidas. Designed for ultimate style and performance, the pair features a woven upper with a rubber outsole and lace closure. With a sleek black and white colour scheme, this pair is a perfect blend of fashion and function, making it a perfect Father’s Day gift.

Image credit: Adidas

Shop on Adidas

3 /14

Nike Jordan DRI-FIT Sport
Nike Jordan DRI-FIT Sport

HKD 357

Nike has curated this premium performance shirt specially for the golf course. Super soft, breathable fabric coupled with a sophisticated polo design, this attire is perfect for a game of golf with your father on his special day. Pair with chic bottoms like jeans or even shorts and you are good to go.

Image credit: Nike

Shop on Nike

4 /14

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

HKD 1499

A classic pair of aviator sunglasses that exudes timeless style, the Ray-Ban Unisex Aviator Sunglasses can be a perfect addition to your dad’s summer essentials. He can team it up with a pair of shorts and a T-shirt for a relaxing afternoon on the beach. Its impact-resistant lens along with glare and 100% UV protection makes it a perfect choice for a sunny day out.

Image credit: Ray-Ban

Shop on Ray-Ban

5 /14

Fossil Men's Copeland Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Watch
Fossil Men's Copeland Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Watch

HKD 612.93

Upgrade your father’s wardrobe with the fashionable Fossil men’s watch. With its stainless steel bezel and leather band, it can serve as a statement piece for any event. It has a lightweight body and is water resistant up to 50 metres.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop on Amazon

6 /14

Montblanc Black Extreme 3.0 6CC Small Compact Wallet
Montblanc Black Extreme 3.0 6CC Small Compact Wallet

HKD 1902

Want to change your dad’s old, worn-out wallet? The classy Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Cross-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet is one of the best additions to his collection. It has six slots for cards, two pockets for receipts and a bill sleeve. The grey cross-grain leather and embossed pattern, along with the designer emblem, lend the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 a distinctive style.

Image credit: Mr Porter

Shop on Mr Porter

7 /14

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet
Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet

HKD 650

Does your dad struggle with dry and irritated skin post shaving? Then the Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet must be on top for your Father’s Day gift list. This kit consists of Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum and Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion – a pair of powerful products loaded with the goodness potent ingredients. This duet ensures a smooth shaving experience and aftercare like no other.

Image credit: Selfridges

Shop on Aesop

8 /14

GLENCAIRN Four-Piece Whisky Glass Set
GLENCAIRN Four-Piece Whisky Glass Set

HKD 236.86

Does your dad like to unwind with a drink on a cool summer evening? If yes, then the Glencairn four-piece Whisky Glass set is the perfect gift for him this Father’s Day. The glasses are made of non leaded crystal and comes with a short, elegant base stand which lends uniqueness to each piece in the set. Watch your dad enjoy his favourite drink in these elegant crystal whisky glasses on this special day.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop on Amazon

9 /14

Bleu De Chanel
Bleu De Chanel

HKD 699

A mesmerising fragrance set that embodies fresh and woody notes, the Bleu De Chanel is an amazing gift idea for any occasion. Featuring amber and musky notes, this perfume makes you smell fresh all day. If you’re looking for something luxurious for your father, this set is the perfect pick.

Image credit: Selfridges

Shop on Selfridges

10 /14

Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser
Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser

HKD 1298.74

Enjoy your beer in a new and better way. The Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser transforms the natural carbonation of beer into bubbles that are uniform in size. This creates a rich and creamy micro-foam that gives you enhanced flavour, aroma and overall mouthfeel. This beer dispenser uses a USB cord and wall adapter and can also run on two AA batteries allowing you to conveniently carry it on your outdoor escapades.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop on Amazon

11 /14

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds

HKD 1300

The Beats Studio Buds are perfect for your dad this Father’s Day. These truly wireless, noise-cancelling in-ear buds are designed to deliver powerful and balanced sound, thanks to their custom acoustic platform. They feature two different listening modes — Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode — to give you complete control of your music.

Each bud can provide a listening time of up to eight hours. An additional charge of two hours is provided by the pocket-size charging case.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop on Apple

12 /14

SheaMoisture Shaving Kit for Men
SheaMoisture Shaving Kit for Men

HKD 554.02

The SheaMoisture Shaving Kit for Men is one of the best collections of men’s grooming products. It has everything necessary for day-to-day care, including a double edged razor, ten blades, a pre-shave softening oil, invisible line up gel, smoothing shave butter and an aftershave care restoring cream. A perfect father’s day gift, this kit can be the perfect addition to your dad’s daily routine that will leave him feeling fresh all day.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop on Amazon

13 /14

The House of Suntory Triology Pack
The House of Suntory Triology Pack

HKD 449.66

What better way to spend Father’s Day with your dad than exploring premium Japanese drinks together? The House of Suntory Triology Pack features Haku vodka, Roku gin and Toki whisky – all of them carrying amazing Japanese flavours paired with unique citrus and fruit elements that give them unique depth of character.

Image credit: The Whisky Exchange

Shop on The Whisky Exchange

14 /14

20 Whiskies That Changed The World Tasting Set
20 Whiskies That Changed The World Tasting Set

HKD 1850.87

The world of whisky has gone through some major changes in the past few years. If your dad is a whisky enthusiast, he would love to explore and taste the remarkable spirits that made their mark and changed the way the world saw whiskies across the globe. Check out the unique hamper – 20 Whiskies That Changed The World Tasting Set that lets you embark on your journey of trying out some of the best whiskies out there.

Image credit: The Wishky Exchange

Shop on The Whisky Exchange

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero image credit: Josh Willink/Pexels; Featured image credit: Cristian Dina/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to create personalised gifts for Father's Day?

Answer: You can create personalised gifts for Father's Day by opting for customised coffee mugs and photo frames. You can write heartfelt letters to express your gratitude to him as well.

Question: What are some affordable gifting options for Father's Day?

Answer: Clothing items, books, keychains, chocolates and self-care products are some of the affordable gift options for Father's Day.

Question: How can I make Father's Day special?

Answer: Besides getting things for him, you can make Father's Day special for your dad by spending quality time together. You can also cook him a meal and plan his favourite activity like watching movies or playing sports.

Question: What are the best DIY gift ideas for Father's Day?

Answer: Handwritten letters, handmade cards and homemade decor items are some of the best DIY gift ideas for Father's Day.

Gift Ideas Father's Day Gift Guide Father's Day Father's Day Gifts
The best Father’s Day gift ideas to make your dad feel special

Nikita Mazindar Baruah

