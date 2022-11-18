Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup in Hong Kong

It’s time again for that nail-biting round of international football. Finally, after six years of waiting, the 2022 World Cup will be a biggie. The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament is kicking off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20. We are sure football fanatics in Hong Kong are especially charged to watch it.

FIFA World Cup: Schedule for 2022

We know you would want all the information on where to watch the World Cup in Hong Kong. But first, make a note of the dates. The group stages will run from November 21 until December 2, with the round of 16 running between December 3 and December 6. So, in the first week alone, we will witness USA vs Wales, Senegal vs Netherlands and Denmark vs Tunisia. Of course, we’ve all been waiting for the opening fixture, Qatar vs Ecuador.

After that, quarter finals will be held on December 9 and 10, followed by the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. Finally, the showdown for third place will happen on December 17, followed by the final on December 18 – and you don’t want to miss any of it.

Best Places to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in Hong Kong

Whether you’re new to Hong Kong or planning where to watch the World Cup in Hong Kong, we’ve got you covered. From World Cup fan zones and pop-ups to the city’s favourite sports bars, these are the best places to watch the action in Hong Kong. Fortunately, we’ve whittled it down to the best, so all you must do is turn up and watch the action unfold.

So, before you break open that crate of beer and call your under-20-minute pizza delivery place, check out your favourite neighbourhood venues and watering holes this football season. After all, you can only do this once every four years. So what if you can’t make it to Qatar? You can feel that stadium rush right here in Hong Kong.

(Hero and feature image credits: Wikimedia Commons and Flickr)