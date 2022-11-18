Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup in Hong Kong

It’s time again for that nail-biting round of international football. Finally, after six years of waiting, the 2022 World Cup will be a biggie. The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament is kicking off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20. We are sure football fanatics in Hong Kong are especially charged to watch it.
FIFA World Cup: Schedule for 2022
We know you would want all the information on where to watch the World Cup in Hong Kong. But first, make a note of the dates. The group stages will run from November 21 until December 2, with the round of 16 running between December 3 and December 6. So, in the first week alone, we will witness USA vs Wales, Senegal vs Netherlands and Denmark vs Tunisia. Of course, we’ve all been waiting for the opening fixture, Qatar vs Ecuador.
After that, quarter finals will be held on December 9 and 10, followed by the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. Finally, the showdown for third place will happen on December 17, followed by the final on December 18 – and you don’t want to miss any of it.
Best Places to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in Hong Kong
Whether you’re new to Hong Kong or planning where to watch the World Cup in Hong Kong, we’ve got you covered. From World Cup fan zones and pop-ups to the city’s favourite sports bars, these are the best places to watch the action in Hong Kong. Fortunately, we’ve whittled it down to the best, so all you must do is turn up and watch the action unfold.
So, before you break open that crate of beer and call your under-20-minute pizza delivery place, check out your favourite neighbourhood venues and watering holes this football season. After all, you can only do this once every four years. So what if you can’t make it to Qatar? You can feel that stadium rush right here in Hong Kong.
Fans can watch live World Cup matches free in SINO shopping malls, including Mun Town Plaza, Olympian City, and Citywalk. In addition, supporters can catch the game on 3,000sq ft artificial turf and 430-inch ultra-HD TVs at Olympian City. There’s even a coaching session by the LaLiga Football Schools at Citywalk.
All the football-crazy fans, hear us out! Soho’s favourite sports bar will be airing some of the tournament’s best matches on a massive projector along with several smaller screens. You can also book your table for a 3 am game. However, make sure you make your reservations early, as they quickly fill up!
Don’t wish to miss out on all the action-packed fun? Then, take trips to Central Market from November 18 to December 18 to celebrate and support the World Cup teams. They will air all 64 matches on a 4.5-metre-tall LED TV at the ground floor oasis. And there is more! The Sing Tao Daily team will offer some exciting live commentary for the fans. In addition, some football-themed music performances at the Busking Corner will be waiting for you!
Nothing can beat the feeling of watching a match in a bar. The Wanchai stadium will air all 64 matches, including the 3 am games. However, organisers will charge you HK$300 per person to secure a table for one match. So, make the reservations online to reserve a table. You can also walk in, but that last-minute booking won’t promise you a table.
Head to Flaming Frango to catch all the 3 am matches on a big screen projector. With delicious peri-peri chicken on your plate, this can be the perfect place to binge-watch and eat! They will offer special snacks to the football fans too! Exciting, isn’t it?
Tsim Sha Tui’s most-loved outdoor terrace cafe will welcome patrons to watch all the thrilling 3 am matches. If Tiger beer is your jam, this could be the place for you – and if you’re into desserts, say no more!
And, if you do not wish to step out, Now TV will have you covered for all 64 matches. The games will also be available on the Now E digital platform. First, make sure you subscribe to Now TV’s sports combo package. Besides, free-to-air Viu TV will broadcast 19 live matches, including the opening, semi-finals, and final. So, make sure you have your beer and popcorn ready!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
